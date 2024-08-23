Google Keep rolls out new useful AI-backed feature for Android users: What is it and how it works

Google Gemini's “Help Me Create a List" feature for Google Keep has been undergoing testing for quite a while now. According to 9to5Google, this feature has now started to get rolled out for Android users.

The “help me create a list feature” will allow users to create lists such as shopping lists or notes. The feature can also be used by users who are not Google One subscribers. Earlier, it was limited to Workspace Labs.

How does the Help Me Create a List feature work?

Help me create a list feature was announced at the recent Made by Google event where the Pixel 9 series was launched. The feature is capable of creating a list of items by getting a command or prompt from users. For example, when a user gives a prompt “create a list of healthy food options for breakfast,” the feature will create a list consisting of a bunch of items such as oatmeal, eggs and so on.

After the creation of the list, the users have the option to regenerate it. They can also move it to a blank note where they can easily edit everything on the created list. The created list gets formatted automatically.

Google Keep does not specify if the feature uses AI to create lists. Help me create a list feature that is rolling out for Android devices and is being made available to all users irrespective of their account on Google Workspace Labs.

Availability of the new feature

The 9to5 Google report further revealed that Help Me Create a List feature has been discovered on Google Keep v5.24.322.01.90 version update across Google accounts on Pixel 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Pixel 8 Pro and Motorola Razr devices.

The publication also reported on discovering the feature on a secondary Google account which was not subscribed to Google One. This demonstrates that the feature is launching for every user whether or not having a subscription.

Another latest Google Keep version v2.24.332.02.90 displays a settings toggle for shutting down the AI feature completely. This version has not made it to PlayStore. However, the users can explore the feature without getting this new updated version.

