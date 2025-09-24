Google has rolled out Mixboard, a new generative AI platform available through Google Labs, which aims to change the way users shape and present their ideas. The experimental tool offers a digital workspace where people can begin projects with simple text prompts or select from existing visual boards. Users can also upload their own photos or generate fresh images with AI support, while the platform creates text descriptions aligned with the chosen visuals.

Currently, Mixboard is in public beta and limited to users in the United States, though it may expand to other regions later.

Also read: Top 5 mobiles under ₹40000 with huge discounts you shouldn't miss- Amazon Sale

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How Mixboard Works

Google introduced the platform in a blog post, describing it as a concept board built for brainstorming, planning, and designing. The tool supports projects ranging from home decoration and event themes to product ideas and creative experiments. With its open canvas, Mixboard enables users to start from scratch with text or build on pre-made templates.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days: Get premium audio gear at competitive prices

To enhance flexibility, the platform integrates Nano Banana, Google's image-editing model. This feature allows users to make adjustments to their boards by typing simple instructions. They can refine visuals, merge different elements, and experiment with quick actions such as “regenerate” or “more like this” to explore variations. Beyond images, Mixboard also generates text that matches the content displayed on the board, offering additional context for projects.

Mixboard's approach places it alongside tools like Canva's AI assistants and Adobe's Firefly Boards, both of which combine generative AI with design templates. By integrating similar features, Google positions Mixboard as a collaborative platform where creativity can flow with AI assistance.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best Premium Flagships at Lowest-Ever Prices

Other AI Developments from Google

The launch of Mixboard comes as Google continues to test multiple AI-based features. The company is piloting a Windows search application via Search Labs that enables users to press Alt + Space to look up files across their system, Google Drive, and the web instantly. Additionally, Google has extended its AI Plus subscription service to 40 more countries, further expanding access to its AI-powered tools.