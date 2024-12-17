Google launches new AI image and video generation tools, Veo 2, Imagen 3, and Whisk- All details

After the launch of OpenAI's Sora Turbo last week, Google also announced new versions of its AI video and image generation tools, Veo 2 and Imagen 3. The tech giant also rolled out a new form of AI image generation tool called Whisk as part of the Labs experiment. All these new tools promise to generate high-quality realistic images and videos, giving creators a more powerful alternative. Earlier this year, Google faced a huge backlash against AI hallucination, but with new and improved versions of AI tools, the giant claims that it would be less of a problem. Therefore, we officially have the OpenAI competitor in AI video and image generation. Know more about these new Google AI tools.

Also read: Google Android XR is here, and it's not your usual Android experience—Here's how it is different

All about Veo 2

Google's AI video tool, Veo was first launched in May at the Google I/O event. Now, in just a few months, the company has rolled out a new improved version called Veo 2. This new version of AI video generation comes with enhanced capabilities such as an improved understanding of human movement and facial expressions, better cinematic effects, lesser hallucinations, up to 4K video generation, and finally longer video length.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To showcase Veo 2's capabilities, Google has shared several examples on its blog pages that look quite impressive in comparison to OpenAI's Sora Turbo. Acknowledging the Veo 2 sample videos, famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared an X post saying “Google's new video generation model is called Veo 2, and if these hand-picked examples are real, they look better than anything I've gotten out of SORA.”

Also read: Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Imagen 3: Everything new

Google's AI image generation tool, Imagen 3 has now been rolled out with new upgrades, allowing the tool to generate "brighter" and "better” images. Additionally, the tool will come with an improved prompt understanding to generate high-quality images similar to the user's vision. It also includes diverse art styles such as photorealism, impressionism, abstract, anime, and more. Imagen 3 is rolling out globally in ImageFX.

What is Whisk?

Whisk is a new Google Labs experimental tool for a new way of AI image generation which users images as prompts instead of text. Therefore, users can experiment and remix different styles and images and generate a whole new style of image. Whisk uses the capabilities of Imagen 3 and Gemini's visual understanding to analyse image prompts and generate new images.

Also read: Google Year In Search 2024: Here's what India Googled the most in 2024

Reportedly, the Whisk AI image tool provides a detailed caption of the provided images which is later used by Imagen 3 to generate a remix image. However, it's currently a part of the experiment and it's only available in the US.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!