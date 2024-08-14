Google launches Siri’s rival with Gemini Live for Android: Know what it is and how it works

Over the years, we have seen several forms of voice assistant for Android and other devices. However, with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the usage of voice assistants has transformed. For instance, Apple at the WWDC 2024 event showcased a smarter version of Siri with AI integration. Now, Google at the recent “Made by Google” event launched a new AI-powered mobile assistant called “Gemini Live” which is capable of conducting several complex tasks in a human manner. Know more about Gemini Live.

What is Gemini Live and how does it work?

After Apple's smarter Siri and OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode, Google has launched Gemini Live which is an audio-only version of “Gemini AI” for Android devices. This mobile assistance can have normal and interactive conversations like humans, making it smarter and more helpful. During the launch event, Google showcased a demo of how Gemini Live provided ideas for creating a fun and magical science experiment for kids.

The tech giant says that Gemini Live can conduct free-flow conversations, and brainstorm ideas for projects, jobs, and much more. It can also be interrupted mid-response or pause response and continue the conversation later.

Gemini Live can also conduct tasks for users as it is integrated with several Google apps and tools such as Google Tasks, Google Keep, Gmail and others. It can add a reminder, create a task, and extract information from your Gmail to provide with responses based on the voice prompts. The mobile assistant also has multimodal capabilities, therefore, it can also analyse videos and photos from your smartphone and generate responses.

In good news, Gemini Live will not only limited to Pixel smartphone users, which means other Android users will also be able to enjoy the advanced capabilities of Gemini. However, note to use the mobile assistance, users will have to enrol for Gemini Advanced which comes under Google's AI Premium plan.

When and how to access Gemini Live?

Google's AI-powered mobile assistance, Gemini Live, is rolling out for Android users with a subscription to Gemini Advanced. As of now, the voice assistant is only available in the English language. People buying the Pixel 9 series models can access Gemini Live free for one year with a Google One subscription. Google also confirmed that Gemini Live will also be available for iOS users in the coming weeks.

