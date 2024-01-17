Icon
Home Tech News Google layoffs: Tech titan eliminates hundreds of jobs in ad team tweak

Google layoffs: Tech titan eliminates hundreds of jobs in ad team tweak

Google layoffs: The Alphabet-owned company on Tuesday confirmed it is eliminating "a few hundred" positions from its global ad team, amid a push to use artificial intelligence for efficiency and creativity.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 15:05 IST
Icon
New Google Android 14 feature coming! Know the big benefit it will bring
Google layoffs
1/6 1. Android 14 QPR 2 Announcement:Alphabet Inc unveiled the Android 14 QPR 2 update quite some time ago, promising enhanced features for compatible devices, with a focus on innovations like converting physical SIMs to eSIMs. (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Convert to eSIM Option:And soon, Android users may have the ability to convert their physical SIM cards to eSIMs through a new feature called "Convert to eSIM," visible in the SIMs menu within the Network and Internet section of Android 14 devices.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Limited Usefulness for Now:While the "Convert to eSIM" option is present in the Settings menu, it currently doesn't perform any action. As most Android devices globally still rely on physical SIMs, the feature may not be immediately practical unless additional benefits are introduced.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Shifting to eSIMs:The evolving digital landscape may eventually push users towards adopting eSIMs for a more efficient connectivity experience. The transition might resemble Apple's move in the latest iPhones to eliminate the traditional SIM card slot.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Convenience in SIM Conversion:Android 14's new feature streamlines the process of converting from a physical SIM to an eSIM, eliminating the need for users to contact their SIM providers and navigate through a lengthy conversion process.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Additional Features and Innovations:Analyst Mishaal Rahman has unveiled more Android 14 features, including fast transitioning between old and new devices, combined data for system and app updates, and the possibility of a new taskbar for foldable smartphones and tablets. (Amazon)
Google layoffs
icon View all Images
Google confirms job cuts in its global ad team to focus on AI and better support for small and medium-sized businesses. (Bloomberg)

Google layoffs: The Alphabet-owned company on Tuesday confirmed it is eliminating "a few hundred" positions from its global ad team, amid a push to use artificial intelligence for efficiency and creativity. The job cuts to its "large customer" sales team are intended to result in better support for small and medium size businesses advertising on Google's platform, according to the internet giant.

Expansion of small business ad teams at Google was expected by the company to result in increased hiring this year.

Google made no mention of generative AI, which is disrupting many sectors including advertising.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and more

Last week, Google's cloud computing unit announced new AI tools to help retailers "personalize online shopping, modernize operations, and transform in-store technology rollouts."

Google cited research indicating that some 80 percent of US retailers feel it is urgent to adopt generative AI in their operations.

"In only a year, generative AI has morphed from a barely recognized concept to one of the fastest-moving capabilities in all of technology and a critical part of many retailers' agendas," Google Cloud strategic industries vice president Carrie Tharp said in a release.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

New Google AI tools included enabling retailers to easily embed virtual agents in websites or mobile apps to provide personalized help and recommendations to shoppers, according to a release.

Google AI is also being put to work analyzing product images and producing product descriptions or terms suited to optimize discovery in online searches, the company said.

Google laid off around 12,000 people this time last year, about six percent of its workforce, in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.

The Silicon Valley company has since invested heavily in generative AI.

Also, read these top stories today:

Apple vs Epic Games! The CEO of Fortnite-maker Epic Games said Tuesday the company's court battle to open up Apple's iPhone to alternative app stores was lost after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case Know what happened here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI Fallout on the Financial World! Large language models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are threatening to disrupt most areas of life and work. Financial trading is no exception. Dive in here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Opportunity for Facebook Co-founder? The new $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is generating a rising tide of interest in the metaverse. How can Mark Zuckerberg capitalize? Fitness. Jump in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 14:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon