 Google Maps adds new warning system to help users: What is it and how it works
Google Maps adds new warning system to help users: What is it and how it works

Google Maps launches a new warning feature to help users identify businesses with potentially fake reviews and to enhance transparency and reliability in local business assessments.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 16:12 IST
Google Maps now helps users identify businesses with fake reviews through a new warning system. (Pexels)

Google Maps has introduced a new feature aimed at assisting users in recognizing businesses with a high number of potentially fake reviews. This system places a warning notification on business profiles suspected of containing a significant volume of inauthentic feedback.

The warning card first appeared in the UK and has recently expanded to users in the United States. This alert informs users when Google has removed one or more fake reviews from a business listing. The notification highlights the possibility that the business profile may exhibit "unusually high or low ratings," providing users with critical information to make informed choices about local businesses.

Temporary Review Restrictions for Suspected Businesses

While Google has not specified the exact criteria for determining unusual ratings, the new warning serves as a tool for users to assess the credibility of businesses they consider patronising. Furthermore, when a profile receives this warning, the business may face temporary restrictions on receiving new reviews. During the investigation process, Google may also choose to unpublish existing reviews and ratings to ensure the integrity of the feedback displayed.

To enhance user experience on Google Maps, the company encourages users to report suspicious reviews. The reporting process is straightforward:

1. Open Google Maps: Navigate to the business profile you wish to report.

2. Access Options: Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the profile.

3. Select 'Report': Choose this option from the menu.

4. Identify the Issue: Pick the reason for your report, such as "Fake or misleading content."

5. Provide Context: Offer any additional details to clarify your concerns about the review.

6. Submit the Report: Google will evaluate your report and take appropriate action based on their findings.

Users should exercise caution and avoid making false claims while reporting reviews, as this can affect the credibility of legitimate feedback on the platform. By reporting fake reviews, users can contribute to the accuracy of business information on Google Maps.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 16:12 IST
