Google Maps crashing for Samsung Galaxy, Pixel and other Android users

Google Maps is one of the most used navigation platforms in the world and it is accessed by millions everyday. While iPhone users have Apple Maps as default, Google Maps is the default navigation app for Android phone users out of the box. Although Google Maps is pretty reliable, it is reportedly crashing for several Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and other Android phone users. Several Google Maps users have complained about the crash on X and a report by 9to5Google also reflects on the same.

Google Maps crash: What's happening

As mentioned in a report by 9to5Google and several users on social media platform X, Google Maps runs normally after tapping the app icon, however it closes/crashes after a few seconds without warning. Users are unable to navigate or even browse on the Google Maps application on Android phones.

According to the report, both stable and beta builds of Google Maps are affected. Users who have the Google Maps version 11.144.x and 11.145.x are experiencing the crash across various devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel. To get the app to function properly, users are jumping back to the previous version of the app by heading to “Uninstall updates” from the overflow menu of the App info page.

Google Maps' recent redesign

Google Maps recently redesigned its bottom bar, now featuring three tabs instead of five. The "Go" and "Updates" tabs have been eliminated, while "Explore" remains unchanged. The functionality of the "Go" tab has shifted to the “Saved trips” function, which can be found under your lists in the center of the feed.

The "You" tab is the new name for the saved option, with no significant changes in its content and the bookmark icon remaining in its usual place. Messages and notifications previously found under the "Updates" tab, now called "Following," have been moved to the "Explore" tab, located at the top right corner. The search bar has also been removed from this tab.



