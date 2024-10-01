Google Maps on Android Auto gets new incident reporting feature: What is it and how it works
Google expands its incident reporting feature to Android Auto, allowing drivers to report accidents and hazards directly from their car's infotainment system for improved safety. Know how this feature works.
Google has rolled out its incident reporting feature on Android Auto, enabling drivers to report accidents, hazards, and other road conditions from their vehicle's infotainment system. This addition enhances safety and improves navigation for users by allowing them to share real-time information about the road ahead.
Drivers can now quickly report various road issues, including accidents, traffic jams, construction zones, and hazards such as potholes or debris. By doing so, they contribute valuable data that can help fellow drivers avoid potential dangers and adjust their routes accordingly.
You may be interested in
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: X users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, Elon Musk shares update
How to Use the Incident Reporting Feature
To report an incident while using Android Auto, drivers should tap the "Report Incident" button on the Google Maps interface. Next, they can choose the relevant category for the incident and provide additional information, including the specific location and severity of the problem. This user-generated content supports a more informed driving experience for everyone.
Google Maps' New Warning System for Fake Reviews
In addition to the incident reporting feature, Google Maps has introduced a new warning system aimed at identifying businesses that may have numerous fake reviews. This warning displays notifications on business profiles suspected of containing a high proportion of inauthentic reviews. Users can now navigate their choices more effectively.
Also read: Gemini Live is now available for Android users for free- Know how it works
Reports indicate that Google has launched a warning card system on Google Maps. This system notifies users when one or more fake reviews have been removed from a business listing. Initially introduced in the UK, this feature has begun to appear in the US market as well.
Also read: iPhone 15, iPhone 16 cases production suspended by Tata following fire
The warning alerts users that a particular business profile may exhibit "unusually high or low ratings." By offering this information, Google enables users to make better-informed decisions regarding local businesses and services. However, Google has not provided specific criteria for determining what constitutes an unusually high or low number of fake reviews.
Steps to Report an Incident on Google Maps
1. Open the Google Maps app on a mobile device.
2. Enter a destination and start navigation or simply view the map.
3. On Android, tap the “+” (Add) icon at the bottom right.
4. On the iPhone, tap the ‘Report' button at the bottom.
5. Choose from options such as accident, speed trap, road closure, traffic jam, or other hazards.
6. Confirm the report, then tap Send to share the information with other users.
Once submitted, the report appears on the map, aiding other drivers in navigating safely.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727775323697