Google Maps on Android Auto gets new incident reporting feature: What is it and how it works

Google has rolled out its incident reporting feature on Android Auto, enabling drivers to report accidents, hazards, and other road conditions from their vehicle's infotainment system. This addition enhances safety and improves navigation for users by allowing them to share real-time information about the road ahead.

Drivers can now quickly report various road issues, including accidents, traffic jams, construction zones, and hazards such as potholes or debris. By doing so, they contribute valuable data that can help fellow drivers avoid potential dangers and adjust their routes accordingly.

Also read: X users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, Elon Musk shares update

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Use the Incident Reporting Feature

To report an incident while using Android Auto, drivers should tap the "Report Incident" button on the Google Maps interface. Next, they can choose the relevant category for the incident and provide additional information, including the specific location and severity of the problem. This user-generated content supports a more informed driving experience for everyone.

Google Maps' New Warning System for Fake Reviews

In addition to the incident reporting feature, Google Maps has introduced a new warning system aimed at identifying businesses that may have numerous fake reviews. This warning displays notifications on business profiles suspected of containing a high proportion of inauthentic reviews. Users can now navigate their choices more effectively.

Also read: Gemini Live is now available for Android users for free- Know how it works

Reports indicate that Google has launched a warning card system on Google Maps. This system notifies users when one or more fake reviews have been removed from a business listing. Initially introduced in the UK, this feature has begun to appear in the US market as well.

Also read: iPhone 15, iPhone 16 cases production suspended by Tata following fire

The warning alerts users that a particular business profile may exhibit "unusually high or low ratings." By offering this information, Google enables users to make better-informed decisions regarding local businesses and services. However, Google has not provided specific criteria for determining what constitutes an unusually high or low number of fake reviews.

Steps to Report an Incident on Google Maps

1. Open the Google Maps app on a mobile device.

2. Enter a destination and start navigation or simply view the map.

3. On Android, tap the “+” (Add) icon at the bottom right.

4. On the iPhone, tap the ‘Report' button at the bottom.

5. Choose from options such as accident, speed trap, road closure, traffic jam, or other hazards.

6. Confirm the report, then tap Send to share the information with other users.

Once submitted, the report appears on the map, aiding other drivers in navigating safely.