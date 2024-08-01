 Google Maps gets a redesign for Android devices: Check what’s new | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Maps gets a redesign for Android devices: Check what’s new

Google Maps gets a redesign for Android devices: Check what’s new

Google Maps has recently started rolling out a new redesigned bottom bar tab for Android users. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest update.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 13:55 IST
Google Maps redesigns bottom bar for Android user: Check what’s new
Google Maps introduces redesigned bottom bar for Android users. (unsplash)

Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps around the globe. Just like its other services, Google keeps updating the Maps app to enhance its convenience and ease of usage for users. Recently, Google Maps got a bunch of new features and now, the company has started to roll out an app redesign for Android users. The bottom bar redesign for the app was first announced at Google I/O 2024 event. 

Also Read: Google Maps to now clearly mention flyovers, show road width in India: Take a look at other new features

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

What's new in the Google Maps redesign

Google Maps has redesigned its bottom bar, now featuring three tabs instead of five. The "Go" and "Updates" tabs have been eliminated, while "Explore" remains unchanged. The functionality of the "Go" tab has shifted to the “Saved trips” function, which can be found under your lists in the center of the feed.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Man loses 20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps: Here's all details you need to know

The "You" tab is the new name for the saved option, with no significant changes in its content and the bookmark icon remaining in its usual place. Messages and notifications previously found under the "Updates" tab, now called "Following," have been moved to the "Explore" tab, located at the top right corner. The search bar has also been removed from this tab.

Above the redesigned bottom bar, users will find the tall search tab that was previously only visible in the top section of the Discover stream. The "Contribute" option remains unchanged.

Also Read: Google Maps tests Live Activities feature on iPhone for enhanced real-time navigation

The update has streamlined app navigation, making it cleaner with three tabs instead of the cluttered tabs seen on the Google Homepage. It introduces Material 3 elements, such as a pill-shaped tab indicator that was present on iOS but removed from Android shortly after.

This redesign is based on the sheet-based redesign introduced on Android earlier this month. These changes are not yet available on iOS. Users can explore the redesigned bottom bar with version 11.138 x of Google Maps on Android. If users are unable to see the update, they can force-stop the app to refresh it.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 13:00 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nah, f*ck that: mark zuckerberg to nvidia ceo jensen huang while discussing apple’s closed system how to hide your instagram online status from others google doodle for paris 2024 olympics: tech giant kicks off mega sporting event with unique river ceremony- have a look this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call samsung galaxy z flip phones are now being used by police as bodycams: here’s how it happened vivo x200 specifications, design, features and more tipped ahead of rumoured october launch hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
washing machine

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Big price cuts rolled out on IFB, LG, other washing machines
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Apple AirPods Pro

Christmas gift ideas: Apple AirPods Pro to Sony INZONE H5, check out these premium offerings

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets