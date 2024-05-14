Google Messages introduces message editing feature for RCS chats- Know all about it

Google is enhancing its Messages app for Android users, introducing the ability to edit RCS (Rich Communication Services) chats. This feature aims to align Google Messages with other modern messaging platforms, providing users with more control over their conversations.

Edit Feature Implementation:

Users can now edit messages within RCS chats by long-pressing on a message, which reveals an "Edit" pencil button alongside other options like copy, delete, and star. Once selected, the message will be placed in the text field for editing, with Google indicating the action as "Edit message" and providing an option to cancel.

Time Limit and Safety Measures:

According to reports from @Jhowkira2000 on X/Twitter (via AssembleDebug, Android Police), users have a 15-minute window after sending a message to make edits, a timeframe consistent with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage. For safety and transparency, the original message can still be viewed from the overflow menu under “View details.”

Rollout and Availability:

This feature rollout appears to be gradual, with some beta users gaining access in the past week. However, it's important to note that not all devices have received the update, suggesting it might be part of a limited test phase.

Google's implementation of message editing in RCS chats for its Messages app marks a significant step towards enhancing user experience and bringing the platform in line with industry standards. As the feature gradually rolls out to users, it offers increased flexibility and control over conversations without compromising safety and transparency.

