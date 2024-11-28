Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 10 most powerful CEOs from India leading Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more

Indian-origin CEOs are making waves across global industries, leading some of the world's most influential companies. Here's a look at their remarkable journeys and achievements.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 12:49 IST
Indian-origin CEOs
According to World of Statistics, these Indian-origin CEOs now lead global giants across various industries worldwide.

India's influence on the global business landscape has never been more pronounced, with a wave of Indian-origin executives taking the reins of some of the world's biggest companies. From Silicon Valley tech giants to key players in industries like healthcare, banking, and manufacturing, Indian talent is shaping the direction of global businesses. In fact, Indian-origin CEOs now lead companies generating trillions of dollars in revenue, reflecting the growing global recognition of their leadership and expertise. A recent report by World of Statistics highlighted a roster of such leaders who are steering the fortunes of some of the world's largest corporations.

Here's a closer look at the impressive Indian-origin executives driving the success of these industry titans.

1. Sundar Pichai – Google & Alphabet

As CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai is one of the most recognised faces in the tech world. Pichai's journey at Google began in 2004 when he worked on the Google Toolbar and eventually played a pivotal role in the development of Chrome and Android. Educated at IIT Kharagpur, Stanford University, and the Wharton School, Pichai's leadership continues to guide Google's expansive growth.

2. Satya Nadella – Microsoft

Satya Nadella became the CEO of Microsoft in 2014 after joining the company in 1992. His leadership of the cloud and enterprise division helped shape Microsoft's pivot toward cloud computing. Nadella hails from Hyderabad, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering before heading to the University of Wisconsin for a master's in computer science.

3. Neal Mohan – YouTube

Neal Mohan now leads YouTube after a significant tenure at Google, where he was instrumental in developing display and video advertising products. Born in India, Mohan later moved to the U.S., where he earned his electrical engineering degree from Stanford University, setting the stage for his successful career in tech.

4. Shantanu Narayen – Adobe

Shantanu Narayen's journey to CEO of Adobe began in 1998 when he joined the company as VP of the engineering technology group. Narayen previously worked at Apple and Silicon Graphics, and his leadership has turned Adobe into a powerhouse in creative software. He completed his undergraduate degree in electronics engineering at Osmania University in India before continuing his studies in the U.S.

5. Ajay Banga – President, World Bank

Ajay Banga has led Mastercard as CEO and now holds the position of President of the World Bank. His career started at Nestle India, and he went on to serve in leadership roles at Citigroup and Mastercard. Banga earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

6. Arvind Krishna – IBM

Arvind Krishna has been with IBM since 1990 and now serves as the company's CEO. He has been integral in driving IBM's cloud and cognitive computing initiatives. Krishna holds a BSc from IIT Kanpur, as well as an MSc and PhD from the University of Illinois.

7. Vivek Sankaran – Albertsons

Vivek Sankaran became the CEO of Albertsons in 2019 after a successful tenure at Frito-Lay and PepsiCo. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a master's in manufacturing from Georgia Institute of Technology. Sankaran's leadership spans across multiple sectors, including consumer goods and retail.

8. Vimal Kapur – Honeywell

Vimal Kapur's career at Honeywell spans over three decades. He began his journey in a Honeywell Joint Venture in 1989 and has held various leadership positions. Kapur holds an electronics engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering in India.

9. Revathi Advaithi – Flex

Revathi Advaithi joined Flex in 2019 as CEO after working at Eaton and Honeywell. Under her leadership, Flex has grown significantly. She holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani.

10. Ravi Kumar S – Cognizant

Before becoming CEO of Cognizant, Ravi Kumar S was President of Infosys, where he oversaw the company's global services division. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Shivaji University and an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, India.

In addition to these leaders, the list also includes several other high-profile Indian-origin CEOs:

  • George Kurian (NetApp)
  • Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks)
  • Jayshree V. Ullal (Arista Networks)
  • Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis)
  • Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology)
  • Niraj Shah (Wayfair)
  • Leena Nair (Chanel)
  • Dennis Woodside (Motorola MobMility)

These individuals are just a few examples of how Indian-origin leaders are reshaping industries worldwide. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise illustrate the global impact of India's entrepreneurial spirit and its ongoing contribution to innovation and economic growth across the globe.

Source: World of Statistics, Wikipedia, LinkedIn

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 12:29 IST
