Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues

Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues

The DOJ has proposed that Google sell its Chrome browser and potentially Android to address its monopoly in online search. This landmark case seeks to increase competition, requiring Google to share user data with rivals, with compliance overseen by a technical committee.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Nov 22 2024, 13:29 IST
Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues
To combat its alleged monopoly, Google may need to sell Chrome and Android and share data with competitors. (Pexels)

Alphabet's Google must sell its Chrome browser, share data and search results with rivals and take other measures - including possibly selling Android - to end its monopoly on online search, prosecutors argued to a judge on Wednesday.

The measures presented by the Department of Justice are part of a landmark case in Washington which has the potential to reshape how users find information.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

They would be in place for up to a decade, enforced via a court-appointed committee to remedy what the judge overseeing the case deemed an illegal monopoly in search and related advertising in the U.S., where Google processes 90% of searches.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

"Google's unlawful behavior has deprived rivals not only of critical distribution channels but also distribution partners who could otherwise enable entry into these markets by competitors in new and innovative ways," the DOJ and state antitrust enforcers said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Their proposals include ending exclusive agreements in which Google pays billions of dollars annually to Apple and other device vendors to make its search engine the default on their tablets and smartphones.

Google called the proposals staggering in a statement on Thursday.

"DOJ's approach would result in unprecedented government overreach that would harm American consumers, developers, and small businesses - and jeopardize America's global economic and technological leadership at precisely the moment it's needed most," said Alphabet Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker.

Alphabet shares closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has scheduled a trial on the proposals for April, though President-elect Donald Trump and the DOJ's next antitrust head could step in and change course in the case.

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

The proposals are wide-ranging, including barring Google from re-entering the browser market for five years and insisting Google sell its Android mobile operating system if other remedies fail to restore competition. The DOJ has also requested a prohibition on Google buying or investing in search rivals, query-based artificial intelligence products or advertising technology.

Publishers and websites would also be given a way to opt out of being included in training Google's AI products.

A five-person technical committee appointed by the judge would enforce compliance under prosecutors' proposals. The committee, which Google would pay for, would have the power to demand documents, interview employees and delve into software code, the filing showed.

The measures together are meant to break "a perpetual feedback loop that further entrenches Google" through additional users, data and advertising dollars, prosecutors said.

CHROME AND ANDROID

Chrome is the world's most widely used web browser and is a pillar of Google's business, providing user information that helps the company target ads more effectively and profitably.

Google has used Chrome and Android to preference its own search engine to the detriment of rivals, prosecutors said.

Google has said making it divest Chrome and Android, which are built on open source code and are free, would harm companies that have built upon them to develop their own products.

The proposals would bar Google from requiring devices that run on Android to include its search or AI products.

Google would have the option to sell the software off in lieu of compliance. The DOJ and state antitrust enforcers would have to approve any potential buyers.

Google will have a chance to present its own proposals in December.

DATA SHARING

Google would be required under the proposals to license search results to competitors at nominal cost and share data it gathers from users with competitors for free. It would be barred from collecting any user data that it cannot share because of privacy concerns.

Prosecutors crafted the proposals after speaking with companies that compete with Google, including search engine DuckDuckGo.

"We think this is a really big deal and will lower the barriers to competition," said Kamyl Bazbaz, DuckDuckGo's head of public affairs.

DuckDuckGo has accused Google of trying to dodge European Union rules requiring data sharing. Google said it will not compromise user trust by giving competitors sensitive data.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets