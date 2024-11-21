Google new feature lets you set up phones first, transfer data later for a smoother switch
Switching to a new phone just got easier. Google is rolling out a game-changing feature, allowing users to transfer data at their convenience - no rush required.
Switching to a new phone often brings excitement, but transferring data from one device to another has been a task many users dread. Google is set to change this experience in 2025 with a new feature that will offer more flexibility for Android users during device setup.
Traditionally, transferring data had to be done as soon as you set up a new Android phone. Once the setup was complete, it often felt like a "now-or-never" task. But that will soon change, thanks to a feature introduced with the Pixel 9 series and now being extended to all Android devices. Google is making it possible for users to transfer data even after they've already started using their new phone.
How will the new feature benefit users?
The ability to delay data transfers will give users more freedom. Imagine setting up your phone, exploring its features, and only worrying about transferring your old data when it's convenient for you. Whether you want to do it immediately or put it off for a while, you will soon have the option to initiate the transfer later from your settings or via the Android Switch app, available for download from the Play Store.
What changes are coming for Android users?
For users staying within the Android ecosystem, this update will include a more streamlined process. A new express setup option will let users transfer just the essential data - such as messages and contacts - directly from their old phone, leaving cloud-backed files and apps out of the equation. This means less waiting and a quicker setup, catering to those who prefer a more gradual migration.
How does Google plan to improve iPhone-to-Android transfers?
Google is also improving the process for iPhone switchers. Transferring data from an iPhone to Android will be 40 percent faster in 2025, thanks to a more efficient cable transfer process. This change is particularly beneficial for iPhone users with large amounts of data, such as photos and messages, making it easier and faster to switch to Android.
In addition to faster transfers, Google is redesigning the entire Android Switch experience, making it more intuitive. Step-by-step guidance will help users set up their new device while ensuring that essential data, such as calendars, contacts, and Wi-Fi settings, is transferred smoothly.
Ultimately, this update will make setting up a new Android phone easier than ever before. By allowing users to choose when and how to transfer their data, Google is offering a more flexible, stress-free experience for anyone switching phones, whether within the Android ecosystem or from iPhone.
