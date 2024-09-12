 Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what’s new | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what’s new

Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what’s new

Google One Lite Plan is rolling at just Rs.59, know what it is and how it will benefit users to secure documents on the cloud.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 10:49 IST
Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what’s new
Google One Lite Plan offers affordable prices for cloud storage, check details. (Google One)

Google launches affordable subscription plans for its cloud storage services in India. The new subscription tier is called Google One Lite Plan which is significantly cheaper than the regular 100GB storage plan. Therefore, Google One subscribers can now enjoy greater cloud storage space at an affordable price in India. Know what is Google One Lite Plan and how it will benefit users in taking additional storage space for keeping their files, photos, and other data on the cloud. 

Also read: Google and Apple lose their court fights against the EU and owe billions in fines and taxes

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Google One Lite plan: New price and storage 

Google One is the company's service to provide cloud storage for keeping the data from  Gmail, Photos and Docs files securely saved. The regular plans cost 130 for 100GB of storage. However, the tech giant is reported to have introduced a Google One Lite plan in India which is significantly cheaper. Reportedly, the One Lite plan has been rolling out for some users which is priced at Rs.59 for 30GB storage. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google AI-powered Ask Photos features rolling out for select users: Check details

As of now, the new plan is not visible to all users in India, therefore, make sure to check the Google One app to confirm if it's officially rolled out to your device. At HT Tech the new feature was currently not visible on the platform and it only showcases the regular plans. 

It is expected that Google may have rolled out the new plan on a trial or experimental basis to know how the audience is reacting to the plan. Note that once the new Google One Lite plan rolls out, it will be visible on top of the screen with “Lite” written on the top along with pricing. 

Also read: Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

It is also assumed that the Lite plan will be available for only one Google account. However, the 100GB storage plan enables users to add 5 additional members to share the storage. Additionally, users will also not be able to use AI features like the 2TB of cloud storage offers. Therefore, it's unknown how this cheaper version will work, but we know that it will soon be coming to our devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 10:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 releasing on monday, but iphone users can stick to ios 17 for a while bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them pune doctor joins whatsapp group, loses 12000000: here’s what happened how to hide your instagram online status from others microsoft paint app on windows 11 now offers easy background removal; know how to use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets