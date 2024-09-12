Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what’s new

Google launches affordable subscription plans for its cloud storage services in India. The new subscription tier is called Google One Lite Plan which is significantly cheaper than the regular 100GB storage plan. Therefore, Google One subscribers can now enjoy greater cloud storage space at an affordable price in India. Know what is Google One Lite Plan and how it will benefit users in taking additional storage space for keeping their files, photos, and other data on the cloud.

Also read: Google and Apple lose their court fights against the EU and owe billions in fines and taxes

Google One Lite plan: New price and storage

Google One is the company's service to provide cloud storage for keeping the data from Gmail, Photos and Docs files securely saved. The regular plans cost ₹130 for 100GB of storage. However, the tech giant is reported to have introduced a Google One Lite plan in India which is significantly cheaper. Reportedly, the One Lite plan has been rolling out for some users which is priced at Rs.59 for 30GB storage.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google AI-powered Ask Photos features rolling out for select users: Check details

As of now, the new plan is not visible to all users in India, therefore, make sure to check the Google One app to confirm if it's officially rolled out to your device. At HT Tech the new feature was currently not visible on the platform and it only showcases the regular plans.

It is expected that Google may have rolled out the new plan on a trial or experimental basis to know how the audience is reacting to the plan. Note that once the new Google One Lite plan rolls out, it will be visible on top of the screen with “Lite” written on the top along with pricing.

Also read: Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

It is also assumed that the Lite plan will be available for only one Google account. However, the 100GB storage plan enables users to add 5 additional members to share the storage. Additionally, users will also not be able to use AI features like the 2TB of cloud storage offers. Therefore, it's unknown how this cheaper version will work, but we know that it will soon be coming to our devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!