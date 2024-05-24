Google password manager now gets family password-sharing feature- What is it and how it works
Google has begun rolling out the family password sharing feature in its Password Manager, allowing users to securely share login details within family groups.
Google has started rolling out the family password sharing feature in Google Password Manager, which was initially teased earlier this year. Announced as part of Safer Internet Day, this new functionality is designed to enhance Family Link capabilities. According to Android Authority, the password sharing feature is available on Google Password Manager for mobile devices running Google Play Services v24.20. However, some users have reported that the feature is not yet visible on their devices despite having the latest update.
How Family Password Sharing Works
The support pages for Google Password Manager outline how this feature operates. When you share a password, the recipient within your family group receives a copy of the login details in their Google Password Manager. This enables them to use the credentials for the specified websites and applications, provided the login details are saved in your existing Password Manager account. It's important to note that this option is currently unavailable on the desktop version of Chrome.
Benefits and Safety of Family Password Sharing
Google has highlighted several scenarios where this feature can be particularly useful, such as a child sharing access to school assignments with a parent or coordinating daycare schedules through a single account. The password sharing functionality is restricted to accounts that are part of a family group, which adds a layer of security compared to a more generic sharing mechanism.
In addition to the family password sharing feature, Google Password Manager is also undergoing a Material You redesign. It remains unclear whether both updates will be available to all users simultaneously.
As the family password sharing feature continues to roll out, users are encouraged to check their devices for availability. This new capability aims to facilitate secure and convenient sharing of passwords within family groups, enhancing the overall user experience of Google Password Manager. If you have the feature enabled on your device, let others know your experience in the comments section.
