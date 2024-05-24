 Google password manager now gets family password-sharing feature- What is it and how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google password manager now gets family password-sharing feature- What is it and how it works

Google password manager now gets family password-sharing feature- What is it and how it works

Google has begun rolling out the family password sharing feature in its Password Manager, allowing users to securely share login details within family groups.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 24 2024, 08:00 IST
Google Password Manager
Google Password Manager's new family password sharing feature allows users to securely share login credentials within their family groups, enhancing convenience and security. (unsplash)

Google has started rolling out the family password sharing feature in Google Password Manager, which was initially teased earlier this year. Announced as part of Safer Internet Day, this new functionality is designed to enhance Family Link capabilities. According to Android Authority, the password sharing feature is available on Google Password Manager for mobile devices running Google Play Services v24.20. However, some users have reported that the feature is not yet visible on their devices despite having the latest update.

How Family Password Sharing Works

The support pages for Google Password Manager outline how this feature operates. When you share a password, the recipient within your family group receives a copy of the login details in their Google Password Manager. This enables them to use the credentials for the specified websites and applications, provided the login details are saved in your existing Password Manager account. It's important to note that this option is currently unavailable on the desktop version of Chrome.

Benefits and Safety of Family Password Sharing

Google has highlighted several scenarios where this feature can be particularly useful, such as a child sharing access to school assignments with a parent or coordinating daycare schedules through a single account. The password sharing functionality is restricted to accounts that are part of a family group, which adds a layer of security compared to a more generic sharing mechanism.

In addition to the family password sharing feature, Google Password Manager is also undergoing a Material You redesign. It remains unclear whether both updates will be available to all users simultaneously.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As the family password sharing feature continues to roll out, users are encouraged to check their devices for availability. This new capability aims to facilitate secure and convenient sharing of passwords within family groups, enhancing the overall user experience of Google Password Manager. If you have the feature enabled on your device, let others know your experience in the comments section.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 May, 08:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iphone and ipad users xiaomi redmi pad se tablet and redmi buds 5a launched in india- check details hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works new delhi-based doctor uses apple vision pro for first bariatric surgery- know all details 5 dangerous asteroids barreling towards earth; nasa clocks 154-foot rock at 55940 kmph microsoft launches public preview of arm-based cobalt chips: here’s what you need to know this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics

NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics
iPhone users get a new WhatsApp update- Here’s what’s new and all features explained

iPhone users get a new WhatsApp update- Here’s what’s new and all features explained
GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Redmi Note 12 Pro

Top 10 camera phones under 20000: From Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check out best smartphones

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets