Google Pay gets 3 new features: Know what it is and how it will help you

In the past few weeks, Google Pay has stayed in the headlines due to the introduction of Wallet services and the merger rumours. Now that the dust has settled, we know that the Google Pay app is not going anywhere at least in India. To rest assured the users, Google has announced new payment features which will significantly improve how users take advantage of the online payment services via the GPay app. Check out these three new features and how they will benefit users.

New Google Pay features

Easy access to credit card benefits: This feature may come in handy to users who own several credit cards to earn benefits as, in several instances, it's tricky to know which card yields benefits for specific payment types. Therefore, Google will showcase to users the credit card benefits during checkout, enabling easy access to relevant offers and benefits. Therefore, users can easily compare card benefits, reducing the hassle of searching which credit card would be useful. Expansion to “Buy now, pay later”: This feature was announced this year and now it is being expanded to users in the US. This will also include more merchant sites and Android apps which will be eligible for the “Buy now, pay later” feature in the US region. Autofill card details: This feature is now being introduced to Google Chrome and Android devices where users can save their card details and use the device's security features such as fingerprint scan, face scan, or lock screen PIN to autofill the credentials. Google said, “You'll have the option to automatically fill in your full card details the same way you unlock your device.”

These new Google Pay features aim to provide merchants and app users with security, convenience and easy accessibility of tools and features to make their online payments quick and hassle-free. In good news, these new features will be rolled out globally and they will be available for Chrome as well as Android users.

