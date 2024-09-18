Google Photos adds new image flipping feature: Here's how it works

Google Photos now includes a new image flipping feature that allows users to mirror photos horizontally. This addition expands the app's existing set of tools, which already offers smart organisation, editing options, and easy sharing.

Reports indicate that Google Photos has started to roll out the horizontal flip feature, which is currently available to a limited group of users. Google plans to extend this update to all users in the coming days via a server-side deployment.

Previously, Google Photos users could only rotate, resize, or adjust the aspect ratio of their images using the app's crop tool. The new horizontal flip option will appear next to the rotate button once the update is fully rolled out.

Earlier to this update, users had to use third-party applications or other methods to achieve a similar effect. The addition of the image flipping feature to Google Photos' editing tools simplifies the process of customising and enhancing photos.

How to Use the Google Photos Image Flipping Feature

To use the image flipping feature, open the photo you want to edit in Google Photos and tap the "Edit" button. Locate the "Flip" option within the crop tools. Tapping this option will mirror the image horizontally.

This update is expected to be accessible to all users soon. While the feature may seem minor, it provides a valuable enhancement for both casual users and professional photographers by streamlining photo editing processes.

In addition to this update, Google Photos has begun introducing the "Ask Photos" feature to users in the US. Announced at Google I/O 2024, this feature utilises advanced Gemini models to understand the context of a user's photo gallery. It helps locate specific memories by recognizing key people, hobbies, and favourite foods, improving the search experience within the app.