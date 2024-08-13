Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available free of cost to these users- Know how to use it
Google’s AI editing tool called Magic Eraser is available free of cost for Android users. Here is a brief about the steps of using the magic eraser tool.
Google Photos app comes with several AI-enabled editing tools, including Magic Eraser, which is popular among Google One users. Google recently shared a blog post announcing that users of the Google Photos app will be getting all of the Google AI editing tools such as Magic Eraser, Portrait Light and Photo Unblur free of cost. Therefore, every user who loves to click and edit photos can use magic eraser to eliminate any unwanted objects and enhance their look. Since its launch, all the features have been available only to the paid members of Google One who were able to use these editing features. These features will be freely available to users from May 15.
Also Read: iPhone users can now get iOS 18 Public Beta 4, and it comes with this major convenience
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Users can use Google Magic Eraser feature for free
One of Google's AI-enabled editing tools is the magic eraser which helps users eliminate undesirable objects or persons from the photos. The users just have to carefully create a border around the objects they want to remove. They can also choose to use the scribble or circling method for selecting the portions. The tool with the help of AI then automatically eliminates that selected area from the photo.
Also Read: Realme 13 5G series set to launch in India soon: Display, camera, battery and everything else we know
How to use Magic Eraser
For using Google's magic eraser feature, users are required to ensure that their Google Photos app is updated to the newest version.
- First, users have to choose the photo they desire to edit and press the edit button.
- Then, click on the Magic Eraser tool which appears in a multi-coloured shade in the Photos app.
- Now, the users will get the option to make a border around the undesirable object with a circle or a brush.
Also Read: Google Pixel 8 made in India units ready for roll out - Here's everything you need to know
- After successfully selecting the portion, users have to click on the erase option.
- Following this, different results of the edited version will pop up and users will be able to keep the best out of them.
- After choosing the best version, the users can finally click on the tick option and tap on the save copy button.
Also Read: Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps
The edited photo will be saved in the user's phone as a new image. The magic eraser as well as other AI editing features are set to be available for Android and iOS users. These are not going to be available on the desktop as of now.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71723525608138