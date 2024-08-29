 Google Photos to bring easy preset video editing tools: Know what it is and how it works | Tech News
Google Photos to bring easy preset video editing tools: Know what it is and how it works

Google Photos is reportedly gearing up to launch four preset video editing tools for users. Here is a closer look at all of them.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 12:15 IST
Google Photos to bring easy preset video editing tools: Know what it is and how it works
Google Photos to get basic cut, zoom, track and slow-mo video editing tools. (Hindustan Times)

Google is reportedly bringing new features to its Google Photos app to help users edit their photos in hassle-free ways. According to a recent APK teardown by tech publication Android Authority, the existing Spotlights feature has been renamed as Presets on Google Photos version 6.97 on Android devices. The Presets feature might provide four video editing tools. 

The four editing tools are expected to include basic cut, slow-mo, zoom and track. Here is a closer look at the features:

  1. The Basic cut tool can be used for trimming videos to specific moments and enhancing colours. 
  2. The Slow Mo tool can be used for applying slow-motion effects to selected parts of the video.
  3. The Zoom tool can be used to apply zoom-in and zoom-out effects in the selected parts of the video. 
  4. The Track tool can be used to track down and apply a zoom-in effect on a specific person seen in the video.

Android Authority further reported that users might be able to modify the time limit of the edits while applying them with the help of a slide. However, presently the users cannot export a video which features the four tools at the same time. The users are only allowed to export a video featuring one tool along with basic edits. This limitation might change in future.

Here are the steps that users might follow to use the presets:

1. First select the video that needs to be edited.

2. Then click on the edit button and select the presets option from the menu. The preset options would be placed in the middle of the video and crop options. 

3. Now, choose and apply presets as per their choice from the given options. 

Apart from renaming the Spotlights to presets, Google Photos is reportedly set to launch a new feature which will allow users to block or hide some people that they do not want to see. This feature will enable users to hide a person's image from appearing in the Google Memories tab without the need to delete their pictures from the phone.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 12:15 IST
