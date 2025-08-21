On Wednesday, Google hosted the awaited “Made by Google” event to unveil the new Pixel devices. From new generation flagship phones, audio wearables, to a smartwatch, the entire device lineup has been refreshed with new features, upgraded specifications and more. While there were plenty of launches, the primary focus of the event was the new Google Pixel 10 series. As last year, the lineup consisted of four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Let's have a look at what's new in the lineup.

Google Pixel 10 5G: Specifications and features

The Google Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a new in-house Google Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB RAM. The flagship comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 10 is backed by a 4970mAh battery with 30W charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G, Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G: Specifications and features

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL come with a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,300 nits peak brightness. Both the Pro models are powered by the Tensor G5 chip, but with a bigger 16GB RAM. The smartphones come with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The phones are backed by a 4870mAh and 5,200mAh battery.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Specifications and features

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Tensor G5 chip. It also features a triple camera system that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Google Pixel 10 series price in India

Google Pixel 10 5G: Starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 128GB variant

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 256GB variant

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G: Starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Starts at Rs. 1,72,999 for the 256GB variant.