Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL available for free on AT&T US: Check eligibility

Google recently introduced its Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event, bringing two flagship smartphones to the market: the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. While the devices come with premium pricing, US customers now have an option to get either model at no additional cost through a promotional offer from AT&T.

The mobile network provider is offering both the Google Pixel 10 Pro, priced at $999 (around Rs. 1,09,999 in India), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, priced at $1,199 (around Rs. 1,24,999), effectively for free when customers trade in eligible smartphones. The offer applies not only to Google Pixel devices but also to selected models from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.

AT&T Trade-In Offer: How It Works

AT&T allows customers to trade in any older Google Pixel device, regardless of its condition. Even non-functional models, such as the original Pixel released years ago, qualify for the deal. In addition, individuals can trade in an iPhone 13 or later, a Samsung Galaxy S20 or newer, a OnePlus 7 Pro or newer, or any smartphone with a trade-in value of at least $35 (approximately Rs. 3,045).

The cost of the new Pixel device is covered through monthly bill credits. AT&T will apply credits of up to $31.95 per month for the Pixel 10 Pro and $38.34 per month for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, spread over 36 months. Customers are required to stay with AT&T for the full term to receive the benefit. If the service is cancelled before the contract ends, they must pay the remaining balance.

Additional Requirements

To participate in the promotion, buyers need to subscribe to one of AT&T's postpaid unlimited voice and data plans. These plans start at $75.99 (around ₹6,611) per month, excluding taxes and fees. Customers are also responsible for paying sales tax on the full retail price of the phone, along with an activation or upgrade fee of $35 (around Rs. 3,045) for each line.

Who Can Benefit Most

The promotion may not suit everyone due to its conditions. However, existing AT&T subscribers already on an unlimited postpaid plan may find this the most cost-effective way to upgrade to the Google Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. For those planning to remain with AT&T over the long term, the deal offers a chance to access Google's latest flagship devices without paying their upfront retail cost.