Google Pixel 10a 5G mobile may stick to old Tensor chip- Here’s what we know

Google recently launched the flagship Pixel 10 5G series in India, and leaks surrounding its affordable model have already started to surface. Google is reportedly on the Pixel 10a 5G model that may launch in the first half of 2026. While the smartphone will serve as the entry-level model for the Pixel 10 series, it may retain a few features of its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, in terms of performance. Now, new leaks surrounding the Pixel 10a reveal that Google may stick the older Tensor chip, rather than using the latest Tensor G5 chip.

Google Pixel 10a 5G: What we know so far

Tipster who goes by the Mystic Leaks on Telegram (via Fhone Arena) revealed that the upcoming Google Pixel 10a 5G will likely be powered by the same Tensor G4 chip, instead of a Tensor G5 chip. With Tensor G4's limitations, the smartphone may not offer powerful on-device AI features such as Magic Cue.

In addition, the smartphone will likely offer up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, whereas Pixel 10 models offer UFS 4.0 storage. Therefore, the smartphone may not offer flagship performance and efficient power consumption like the flagship Pixel 10 models. Apart from an older chip, the Pixel 10a is expected to offer a similar dual setup camera; therefore, Google may not include telephoto lens capabilities.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

While the Pixel 10a 5G is reported to have a few shortcomings, reports suggest that it may feature a brighter display that may offer up to 2,200 nits peak brightness. Currently, the Pixel 9a offers up to 2000nits peak brightness.

In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 10a 5G will likely be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India and $500 in the US. Now, we will have to wait for a couple of months to confirm what Google's new affordable flagship has in store for the users.