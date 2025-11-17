Looking for a worthy flagship upgrade, but confused by several options available in the market? We have just found a great smartphone model on Amazon, which is currently available at a huge discount. Amazon is currently offering a massive discount on last year's Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G model, allowing buyers to get it under Rs. 85,000. If you have been keeping an eye on any of the Google Pixel devices, then this model could be a great pick, given the lower price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G price cut

The Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G mobile originally retails for Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 86,900 on Amazon, giving buyers a 21% discount. In addition to the e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail a bank and exchange offer to further reduce the price.

Buyers can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 3000 on Federal Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000. Buyers can also get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a Minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Lastly, with the exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs. 44100 of the Google Pixel 9 Pro model. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4700 mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging.