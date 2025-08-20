Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Pixel 9 Pro gets 23,000 off on Flipkart hours before Pixel 10 Pro launch

Google Pixel 9 Pro gets 23,000 off on Flipkart hours before Pixel 10 Pro launch

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is available at an exciting offer price just ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch. Here’s how you can grab a reasonable price.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 20 2025, 11:08 IST
Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro at under Rs. 90,000 on Flipkart. Check deals and offers. (Google)

Google will officially introduce the new Pixel 10 models today at the “Made by Google” event. However, just hours before launch, Flipkart has reduced the price of last year's Pixel 9 Pro model, allowing buyers to get the flagship at a great deal price. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, then the Google Pixel 9 Pro model at under Rs. 90000 could be a smart buy. The smartphone is powered by a powerful Tensor G4 chip, offers impressive camera features, battery life, and more. Therefore, know about the latest deal before it runs out on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9 Pro price drop

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at just Rs. 89,999, giving buyers an 18% discount. Apart from the Rs. 20,000 price drop, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

As per Flipkart's listing, buyers can avail a Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 63,700 off on the Pixel 9 Pro, along with a Rs. 5000 exchange bonus on selected models. However, the exchange rates will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Which model should you buy?

Design and display: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to retain a similar design to the Pixel 9 Pro, but we can expect new colour options. Both models feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphones may also include the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip. However, it also offers a promising performance.

Camera: Pixel 10 Pro is expected to get the same camera as the Pixel 9 Pro model, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Battery: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4870mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery.

