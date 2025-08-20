Google will officially introduce the new Pixel 10 models today at the “Made by Google” event. However, just hours before launch, Flipkart has reduced the price of last year's Pixel 9 Pro model, allowing buyers to get the flagship at a great deal price. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, then the Google Pixel 9 Pro model at under Rs. 90000 could be a smart buy. The smartphone is powered by a powerful Tensor G4 chip, offers impressive camera features, battery life, and more. Therefore, know about the latest deal before it runs out on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9 Pro price drop

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at just Rs. 89,999, giving buyers an 18% discount. Apart from the Rs. 20,000 price drop, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

As per Flipkart's listing, buyers can avail a Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 63,700 off on the Pixel 9 Pro, along with a Rs. 5000 exchange bonus on selected models. However, the exchange rates will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Which model should you buy?

Design and display: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to retain a similar design to the Pixel 9 Pro, but we can expect new colour options. Both models feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphones may also include the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.



Performance: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip. However, it also offers a promising performance.



Camera: Pixel 10 Pro is expected to get the same camera as the Pixel 9 Pro model, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.



Battery: The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4870mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery.

