 Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature

Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature

Google is developing a feature to simplify updating sideloaded apps via the Play Store, aiming to streamline the process and enhance app management for users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 18:31 IST
Icon
Check out the Best 5 Pick & Play Games on Google Play Store India this year
Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature
1/5 Winner: Angry Birds Journey – There could’ve been only one winner. Angry Birds has dominated the mobile gaming market ever since its launch back in 2009. There have been numerous iterations of the game with the most recent one being the excellent Angry Birds Journey. In this game, players use the slingshot to blast blocks as they adventure through fantastic worlds. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons – Guns & Dungeons is a game by Miniclip where you must survive the treacherous dungeons, filled with hordes of nasty monsters to win the ultimate loot pile, before going on the adventure again! Guns & Dungeons features a variety of modes including story mode and survival mode to keep players engaged in the fun. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Hook 2 - Successor to the popular Hook, Hook 2 is a hugely addictive minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. Players have to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that they discover as they play. (Google Play Store)
image caption
4/5 Hyde and Seek – Hyde and Seek is a story-based board game where players must use their cards to move Kate, the 'London's Flaming Fist’, so she can reach her destination within the time limit. Use flasks, punch or kick the enemies to defeat them, merge and collect cards for your battles, and defeat stronger enemies to win better rewards! (Google Play Store)
image caption
5/5 PunBall – In PunBall, you play as a lone mage and only savior in a quest for light over darkness. Follow her on this Roguelike adventure; don’t lose though or you’ll have to begin from scratch again! Use magic and more in this new and unique gameplay with various skills and a super fun world! (Google Play Store)
Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature
icon View all Images
Google is introducing a feature to simplify updates for apps installed outside the Play Store. (Pixabay)

Google is working on a feature that will streamline the process of keeping apps up-to-date, even if they weren't downloaded from the Play Store. According to Android Authority, this new feature will allow users to update sideloaded apps directly through the Play Store.

Updating apps from external sources has typically required manual searches and installations. The new "Update from Play" option aims to streamline this process. This feature will most likely show as a button next to apps in the Play Store. Users can click this button to start the update process for sideloaded apps, ensuring they receive the latest versions and security updates.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹110,950₹139,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: WhatsApp to make it easier to use Meta AI with this new feature, check details here

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Impact on Future Updates

It is not yet clear if choosing this update method will redirect all future updates to the Play Store. However, this feature represents a significant improvement in user experience and app security.

Broader Changes to Google Play Store

This development is part of a broader set of updates Google is introducing to the Play Store. The company aims to enhance the overall user experience, transforming the Play Store from a mere app marketplace into a comprehensive platform.

Also read: Google to soon roll out ‘school time' feature for Android devices, Samsung watches: What is it and how it works

Sam Bright, Google Play's vice president and general manager, stated in a blog post, “We're evolving Play from a destination for apps to an integrated experience that extends beyond a store.”

Feature Details and Potential Benefits

The "Update from Play" feature was uncovered in the latest version of the Google Play Store app, version 42.0.18. The code indicates that this feature could enable users to update sideloaded apps via the Play Store. It will show sideloaded apps with an option to update from either the original source or the Play Store.

Also read: Google Chrome gets Lens integration, new AI features, and more: Here's everything you need to know

While the feature is still in development, it could offer users a clearer and more convenient way to manage app updates. Users who install apps from third-party sources will benefit from this feature if it becomes available.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 18:31 IST
Trending: google maps gets a redesign for android devices: check what’s new bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others reddit ceo wants microsoft and others to pay up or stop using its content to train ai: all you need to know this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call apple reportedly blocked tata group’s massive deal with vivo: here’s everything you need to know iphone users get ai summarisation feature in safari app with ios 18.1 beta: what is it and how it works iphone 15 pro, iphone 15 pro max and other devices that will get apple intelligence: check if your device is eligible hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets