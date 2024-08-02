Google Play Store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘Update from Play’ feature

Google is working on a feature that will streamline the process of keeping apps up-to-date, even if they weren't downloaded from the Play Store. According to Android Authority, this new feature will allow users to update sideloaded apps directly through the Play Store.

Updating apps from external sources has typically required manual searches and installations. The new "Update from Play" option aims to streamline this process. This feature will most likely show as a button next to apps in the Play Store. Users can click this button to start the update process for sideloaded apps, ensuring they receive the latest versions and security updates.

Also read: WhatsApp to make it easier to use Meta AI with this new feature, check details here

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Impact on Future Updates

It is not yet clear if choosing this update method will redirect all future updates to the Play Store. However, this feature represents a significant improvement in user experience and app security.

Broader Changes to Google Play Store

This development is part of a broader set of updates Google is introducing to the Play Store. The company aims to enhance the overall user experience, transforming the Play Store from a mere app marketplace into a comprehensive platform.

Also read: Google to soon roll out ‘school time' feature for Android devices, Samsung watches: What is it and how it works

Sam Bright, Google Play's vice president and general manager, stated in a blog post, “We're evolving Play from a destination for apps to an integrated experience that extends beyond a store.”

Feature Details and Potential Benefits

The "Update from Play" feature was uncovered in the latest version of the Google Play Store app, version 42.0.18. The code indicates that this feature could enable users to update sideloaded apps via the Play Store. It will show sideloaded apps with an option to update from either the original source or the Play Store.

Also read: Google Chrome gets Lens integration, new AI features, and more: Here's everything you need to know

While the feature is still in development, it could offer users a clearer and more convenient way to manage app updates. Users who install apps from third-party sources will benefit from this feature if it becomes available.