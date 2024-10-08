 Google Play Store to open Android for rival app stores- Know about 5 new changes | Tech News
The US Judge James Donato ends Google’s monopoly on Play Store restrictions Know what changes are coming next.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 14:42 IST
Google Play Store to revamp several policies as it loses against Epic Games, check details. (Google)

In a recent Google vs Epic Games case, the US Judge finally ruled a decision on Monday, declaring the win for a gaming company. On the other hand, Google has been ordered to open Android for rival app stores and make several changes to its Play Store. With hearing, the Google Play Store will go through a major haul overhaul in terms of providing services to the app businesses and customers. In simple words, Android users will have more app download options along with different payment options. Know what significant changes are coming to Android's Play Store app. 

Also read: Android users no longer have to worry about data if their phone is stolen, Google rolling out new feature

5 Google Play Store changes as Epic Games wins the lawsuit 

  1. US District Judge James Donato highlighted that Google has to open Android to third-party app stores to reduce tech-giant dominance and monopoly on how users can download apps. This allows end users to access and download alternative app stores on Android devices. 
  2. Google Play Store will now allow app developers to include in-app payment methods, as earlier it was managed or we can say restricted by the tech giant. This will also benefit developers in increasing their profit margins.

Also read: Google Maps on Android Auto gets new incident reporting feature: What is it and how it works

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

3. Developers can now attach links to app download methods other than the Google Play Store. Therefore, Google's strict restrictions or policies have been levied allowing users to look for alternatives. 

4. Developers can provide users with alternative payment methods instead of using the Play Billing system for transactions, therefore, here the Google restrictions have been modified. 

5. Now, app developers can set their own fees without Google Pay Billing fees. Therefore, Google can not share app revenue with individuals or entities. 

These rules will be followed for the next three years, however, Epic Games demanded a six-year period. The US Judge said, “The provisions are designed to level the playing field for the entry and growth of rivals without burdening Google excessively.” With the hearing, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games celebrated victory and announced that Epic's store and other third-party apps will be available on Google Play Store from 2025.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 14:42 IST
