Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google renames Find My Device to Find Hub: What’s new, and why Android trackers still need work

Google renames Find My Device to Find Hub: What’s new, and why Android trackers still need work

Google has renamed its device-tracker app to Find Hub, but Android users still face challenges with reliable trackers like Apple’s AirTags for locating items.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 19 2025, 09:29 IST
Icon
Google Year In Search 2024: Here’s what India Googled the most in 2024
Google Find Hub
1/8 Indian Premier League: The IPL is always popular, both in India and internationally. In 2024, it dominated Google's search charts, reaching the number one position overall as a trend in India. It was an exciting season, in which the Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament, claiming their third title in history. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up. (PTI)
Google Find Hub
2/8 T20 World Cup: The T20 Cricket World Cup is always a significant event, and this year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US and West Indies. India ended up winning the cup, defeating South Africa in the final. (AFP)
Google Find Hub
3/8 Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP has been a popular party in India. Not only is it the ruling party, holding the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, but it also won the general elections in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. (ANI )
Google Find Hub
4/8 Election Results 2024: Elections were a major part of 2024, as India went through its general elections. The National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government, with Prime Minister Modi continuing in office. It is also worth noting that there were several other significant elections, including the US Presidential and various state elections in India (AP)
image caption
5/8 Olympics 2024: The Olympics are always exciting, and this year, in France it was no exception. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/8 Extreme Heat: India also faced extreme heat during the summer of 2024, with temperatures surpassing 50°C in many parts of the country, particularly in North India.
Google Find Hub
7/8 Rata Tata: Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely mourned after he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. This was a major search query on Google in India. (AP)
image caption
8/8 The Indian National Congress came in at number 8, followed by the Pro Kabaddi League at number 9, and the Indian Super League at number 10. (AICC)
Google Find Hub
icon View all Images
Google has renamed its device tracker app to ‘Find My Device’ to Find Hub with new features and upgrades. (Google)

Google has recently taken a step to improve its device-finding service by rebranding the “Find My Device” app to “Find Hub.” This change reflects the app's broader capabilities beyond simply locating lost phones and tablets. However, while the new name may clear up confusion about its functions, Android users still face challenges with third-party trackers that compete with Apple's AirTags.

Originally, the “Find My Device” app was designed solely to locate Android phones, tablets, and watches connected to a user's Google account. Over time, Google expanded the app to include location sharing and support for external trackers. The old name no longer captured the full range of features, which made the new “Find Hub” branding a logical move. It now signals a more comprehensive system for tracking devices and people.

Also read: Google hits 150 million users for subscription service with help of AI

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Challenges with Android Trackers

Despite these improvements, Android users still struggle with the effectiveness of AirTag alternatives. Although Google's tracking network has grown stronger, with reports showing it is now four times faster than at launch, many users report ongoing issues. For example, some trackers fail to update their location regularly or do not connect reliably to the phone. One user reported on Reddit that their tracker did not ping for over 24 hours while inside a car. Personal experience also highlights problems; for instance, a Pebblebee Card meant to help locate a wallet often fails to connect and trigger an alert.

Also read: 5 Essential cloud tools that let you work seamlessly across devices

These issues show that current Android-compatible trackers vary widely in performance. Problems include difficulty entering pairing mode, unreliable connections, and inconsistent location updates. This inconsistency makes it difficult to recommend a clear winner among the available options.

Find Hub App: New Features and Partner Support

The Find Hub app introduces new features, including support for ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which allows for more precise tracking. Starting later this month, Android users will be able to locate Motorola's Moto tags using UWB. Additionally, Google plans to add satellite connectivity in 2025, enabling location tracking without a cellular signal.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Find Hub also separates device tracking from location sharing, making it easier to manage both. Users can share their location with friends or family for set periods or indefinitely. Partners like July and Mokobara will provide better baggage tracking, while Peak will help track skis. Google also works with airlines such as British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Singapore Airlines to improve luggage tracking through Find Hub.

While the rebranding and new features mark progress, the effectiveness of Android-compatible trackers remains an area needing improvement. Users will likely welcome the upgrades, but many hope for more reliable hardware and software integration in the future.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 May, 09:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets