Google has recently taken a step to improve its device-finding service by rebranding the “Find My Device” app to “Find Hub.” This change reflects the app's broader capabilities beyond simply locating lost phones and tablets. However, while the new name may clear up confusion about its functions, Android users still face challenges with third-party trackers that compete with Apple's AirTags.

Originally, the “Find My Device” app was designed solely to locate Android phones, tablets, and watches connected to a user's Google account. Over time, Google expanded the app to include location sharing and support for external trackers. The old name no longer captured the full range of features, which made the new “Find Hub” branding a logical move. It now signals a more comprehensive system for tracking devices and people.

Also read: Google hits 150 million users for subscription service with help of AI

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Challenges with Android Trackers

Despite these improvements, Android users still struggle with the effectiveness of AirTag alternatives. Although Google's tracking network has grown stronger, with reports showing it is now four times faster than at launch, many users report ongoing issues. For example, some trackers fail to update their location regularly or do not connect reliably to the phone. One user reported on Reddit that their tracker did not ping for over 24 hours while inside a car. Personal experience also highlights problems; for instance, a Pebblebee Card meant to help locate a wallet often fails to connect and trigger an alert.

Also read: 5 Essential cloud tools that let you work seamlessly across devices

These issues show that current Android-compatible trackers vary widely in performance. Problems include difficulty entering pairing mode, unreliable connections, and inconsistent location updates. This inconsistency makes it difficult to recommend a clear winner among the available options.

Find Hub App: New Features and Partner Support

The Find Hub app introduces new features, including support for ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which allows for more precise tracking. Starting later this month, Android users will be able to locate Motorola's Moto tags using UWB. Additionally, Google plans to add satellite connectivity in 2025, enabling location tracking without a cellular signal.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Find Hub also separates device tracking from location sharing, making it easier to manage both. Users can share their location with friends or family for set periods or indefinitely. Partners like July and Mokobara will provide better baggage tracking, while Peak will help track skis. Google also works with airlines such as British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Singapore Airlines to improve luggage tracking through Find Hub.

While the rebranding and new features mark progress, the effectiveness of Android-compatible trackers remains an area needing improvement. Users will likely welcome the upgrades, but many hope for more reliable hardware and software integration in the future.