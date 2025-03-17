Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3: These Pixel phones get new features and early access

Android 16 is one step closer to its official release, as Google has rolled out Beta 3 today. With this update, Android 16 enters its “Platform Stability” phase, meaning major changes are now locked in, and the focus shifts to refining the software. Developers can now ensure their apps work seamlessly with the final version before it becomes widely available.

Which Devices Are Receiving Android 16 Beta 3?

Google has made the latest beta available for Pixel devices. Users with supported models can install the update to explore the newest features and improvements. The full list of eligible devices includes:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7A

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8A

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Also read

What's New in Android 16 Beta 3?

Google has introduced several key updates in Beta 3, focusing on security and accessibility.

One of the major additions is support for Auracast Bluetooth technology. This feature enables LE Audio hearing aids and earbuds to receive direct audio streams in public places such as airports, concert halls, and classrooms.

Another change replaces the high-contrast text option with outline text. This new approach enhances readability by adding a more defined contrasting area around text. The update also includes new AccessibilityManager APIs, allowing apps to detect and integrate the outline text mode for better accessibility.

Beta 3 also brings Local Network Protection (LNP), which gives users more control over app access to local network devices. Though LNP is expected to launch in a future Android update, its early inclusion in Beta 3 highlights Google's ongoing focus on privacy and security.

How to Install Android 16 Beta 3

Installing the beta requires a compatible Pixel device. Users can follow these steps:

Visit the Android Beta site and log in with a Google account. Select “View your eligible devices” or scroll down to see available options. Click the “+ Opt in” button under the chosen device. Accept the beta program terms and confirm enrollment.

Once enrolled, the update should appear in the device's settings:

Open Settings and go to System. Select Software Updates and tap System update.

If the update is not visible, users can wait a few minutes or restart their device to trigger the download. With Android 16 moving closer to completion, Beta 3 allows developers and users to experience the latest improvements before the final release.