Google rolls out cross device sharing feature for select Android phones and tablets- Details

Google has officially begun rolling out its much-anticipated cross-device sharing feature, enhancing the seamless user experience for Android devices. This new capability, part of Google's Better Together initiative, promises to make switching between devices smoother and more intuitive, allowing users to continue their activities without interruption.

Google announced Call Casting and Instant Hotspot in May, but these cross-device features weren't readily available until recently. According to a 9to5Google report, these features are now being rolled out to users through a software update. You can find these new features under the Cross-Device Services section in your device settings.

This feature is only available on Android devices running Android 11 or a newer operating system, and which have Google Play Services installed in version 24.28.34 or later. As of now, the feature is in its beta stage, meaning some functionalities may still be under refinement.

How to Enable Cross-Device Services

To enable the new cross-device services, follow these steps:

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Google.

3. Select the Device & sharing option.

4. Look for the Cross-Device Services option. Clicking it will show you the features you can use.

During setup, you will be prompted to create a device group, which involves enabling these options on devices linked to the same Google account. This process ensures that your devices are synchronised and ready to share features.

Android Cross-Device Services: Features and Functionality

Currently, Google has introduced two primary features as part of its cross-device services: Call Casting and Instant Hotspot.

Call Casting

Call Casting allows users to transfer calls from one Android device to another, provided both devices are signed into the same Google account. Initially, this feature supports only a limited number of apps, but once enabled, users can seamlessly cast video and normal calls to different devices. This function is particularly useful for individuals who frequently switch between devices throughout the day.

Instant Hotspot

Instant Hotspot simplifies internet sharing between your smartphone and other Google-connected devices. It enables you to connect Android devices and Chromebooks to your phone's data plan. With Instant Hotspot, users can ensure that all their devices remain connected to the internet, simplifying the process of staying online without the need for separate data plans or Wi-Fi networks.