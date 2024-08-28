Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works

Google has recently launched multiple upgrades for its video conferencing platform Google Meet. The company redesigned the app version of the platform and integrated the AI chatbot, Gemini in the app so that it can make notes of the ongoing meetings for users. Google is now bringing new features to the desktop version of Google Meet.

In a recent Google blog post, the company announced a new update for Google Meet. The platform is set to automatically enable the picture in picture mode when the users go from one tab to another during the video meeting.

Also Read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

About Google Meet picture in picture feature

Google Meet picture in picture feature enables users to see the meetings while opening other tabs such as an important document, a new browser or even a game on the web. It is common for users to open many tabs on the web simultaneously which makes it difficult for users to find the Google Meet tab and get back to the meeting. The feature will work well in such scenarios.

Also Read: Bored of Instagram? Here is how to disable Insta account

Furthermore, the feature can be helpful in getting back to the meeting when the user mistakenly clicks off the Meet tab. In such a situation, the users will get to see a small display of the meeting which can later be enlarged to join. The users will also be able to change the placement of the small video meet window across the screen as per their choice so that they can see the content on different opened tabs without any restriction.

Also Read: Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details

The picture in picture mode is not a new feature. However, this is the first time it has been automated in the web version. Apart from enabling users to multitask, the feature enables users to perform all important functions such as hand raise, ending call, switching on or turning off the camera and microphone and so on without opening the full-screen version of the meeting.

Also Read: Pixel 9 comes with adaptive touch feature, wasn't announced by Google

Picture in picture feature launches for Google Chrome users

Presently, the picture in picture mode feature can be accessed on Google Chrome for PC. This means that the feature won't display when users use an app other than Google Chrome. According to a report by Android Authority, Google has started rolling out the picture in picture feature for Google account users and it will be available to all users by the upcoming month.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!