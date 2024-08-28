 Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works

Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works

Google is launching the picture in picture feature for the desktop version of Meet platform enabling users to see the small display of the video meetings tab while opening multiple tabs at the same time.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 13:17 IST
Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works
Google launches automated picture in picture feature for Google Meet users. (Google )

Google has recently launched multiple upgrades for its video conferencing platform Google Meet. The company redesigned the app version of the platform and integrated the AI chatbot, Gemini in the app so that it can make notes of the ongoing meetings for users. Google is now bringing new features to the desktop version of Google Meet. 

In a recent Google blog post, the company announced a new update for Google Meet. The platform is set to automatically enable the picture in picture mode when the users go from one tab to another during the video meeting. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also Read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

About Google Meet picture in picture feature

Google Meet picture in picture feature enables users to see the meetings while opening other tabs such as an important document, a new browser or even a game on the web. It is common for users to open many tabs on the web simultaneously which makes it difficult for users to find the Google Meet tab and get back to the meeting. The feature will work well in such scenarios. 

Also Read: Bored of Instagram? Here is how to disable Insta account

Furthermore, the feature can be helpful in getting back to the meeting when the user mistakenly clicks off the Meet tab. In such a situation, the users will get to see a small display of the meeting which can later be enlarged to join. The users will also be able to change the placement of the small video meet window across the screen as per their choice so that they can see the content on different opened tabs without any restriction. 

Also Read: Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details

The picture in picture mode is not a new feature. However, this is the first time it has been automated in the web version. Apart from enabling users to multitask, the feature enables users to perform all important functions such as hand raise, ending call, switching on or turning off the camera and microphone and so on without opening the full-screen version of the meeting.

Also Read: Pixel 9 comes with adaptive touch feature, wasn't announced by Google

Picture in picture feature launches for Google Chrome users

Presently, the picture in picture mode feature can be accessed on Google Chrome for PC. This means that the feature won't display when users use an app other than Google Chrome. According to a report by Android Authority, Google has started rolling out the picture in   picture feature for Google account users and it will be available to all users by the upcoming month. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

     

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 13:17 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post youtube premium price hike in india: ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now how to set images from google photos as a live wallpaper on android apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets