 Google scales back AI-powered search feature following user backlash over false information | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google scales back AI-powered search feature following user backlash over false information

Google scales back AI-powered search feature following user backlash over false information

Google has reduced the prominence of its AI Overviews feature after receiving critical feedback. Data reveals a drop in AI search results from 11% to 7% by late June, following incidents of misleading recommendations and a viral error.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 07:10 IST
Google scales back AI-powered search feature following user backlash over false information
Google's AI Overviews feature, intended to enhance search results, has been temporarily scaled back after user feedback and a viral error highlighted issues with the AI’s recommendations. (Unsplash)

Google recently introduced an AI-powered search feature known as AI Overviews, designed to aggregate and present content based on its relevance to users. This feature, however, has received mixed reviews, prompting significant adjustments by the tech giant. Data from BrightEdge highlights a notable reduction in the presence of AI search results, dropping from 11% to 7 % by the end of June.

Also Read: iPhone 14 now on a 21% discount on Amazon: Grab yours now!!

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Initial Feedback and Adjustments

The AI Overviews feature is optional, requiring users to opt in. Initially, it was meant to enhance search experiences by summarizing internet content effectively. However, its early reception was less than favourable, with several instances of misleading or incorrect recommendations. One notable incident involved the AI suggesting that glue could improve pizza sauce adhesion, a recommendation stemming from a misinterpreted joke on a forum. This incident quickly went viral, highlighting the potential pitfalls of relying on AI for search result summaries.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google's Response to Criticism

Amidst the backlash, Google has made efforts to downplay the significance of the reported figures. The company, as quoted by The Verge, emphasized that AI Overviews had limited reach initially, and the data primarily reflects the experiences of those who opted into the feature. Despite these reassurances, the adjustments suggest a conscious effort by Google to address the criticisms and improve the AI's performance.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the issues publicly, describing the pizza sauce incident as a "regrettable error" and vowing to rectify such problems. The decision to temporarily scale back the AI Overview feature indicates a proactive approach to refining the AI's accuracy and reliability before broader implementation.

Also Read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

Moving Forward

The reduction in AI search results underscores the challenges of integrating AI into user-centric services. As Google continues to tweak and improve its AI algorithms, the focus remains on delivering accurate and dependable search experiences. Users and critics alike will be watching closely to see how the company addresses these initial setbacks and enhances the functionality of AI Overviews.

Also Read: iPhone 15 hits record low price on Paytm Mall, currently available at just 44,940

In conclusion, while Google's AI-powered search faced early hurdles, the company's response demonstrates a commitment to improving the technology. The temporary scale-back of AI Overviews is a step towards ensuring that future implementations meet user expectations for accuracy and usefulness.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 07:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: flipkart goat sale 2024 announced: check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others whatsapp rolls out new favourite feature for calls and chats, here’s how you can use it samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in india: tm roh nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you mukesh ambani offering free reliance jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? know the truth here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Prime Day

iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets