₹If you Google search ‘Are Bengal Cats Legal in Australia?' then you may get hacked. These six words have become the latest tool for hackers and it involves SEO poisoning. According to cybersecurity firm Sophos, internet users searching this phrase are at risk of falling victim to something called SEO poisoning. This technique exploits SEO to push malicious websites to the top of Google search results, potentially compromising personal information when unsuspecting users click on the links.

SEO poisoning works by manipulating search engine algorithms to ensure malicious sites appear among legitimate search results. Users who click on these links may be redirected to dangerous websites, putting their sensitive data—such as bank details and login credentials—at significant risk.

According to Sophos, these fraud links are linked to Gootloader malware which is used to steal personal information. Gootloader gets installed on users' devices, extracting data and installing further malware.

The malware's ability to infiltrate systems and collect personal information makes it a powerful tool for cybercriminals, putting anyone who clicks on these dangerous links at risk of significant financial and data loss.

What is SEO Poisoning?

SEO poisoning is a new tool used by hackers to manipulate search engine results. By hijacking popular search engines, cybercriminals can bypass traditional phishing tactics and target users directly through legitimate-looking results.

Why the "Bengal Cats" Search Term and how to stay safe

The specific search term "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" might appear harmless, but Sophos experts say that this is what makes it so dangerous. The niche nature of the query makes it less likely to raise suspicion among users, increasing the chances that they will click on malicious links.

Change passwords immediately: If you've clicked on a suspicious link, especially for sensitive accounts like online banking or email, update your passwords right away.

Run a full antivirus scan: Detect and remove any potential malware by scanning your devices thoroughly.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Protect critical accounts by enabling 2FA to reduce the risk of unauthorised access, even if your credentials have been compromised.

Avoid niche search phrases: For the time being, refrain from searching for terms like "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" until the threat is fully addressed.



