Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn:

For decades, web search has meant opening multiple links and manually finding answers online. But at the Google I/O 2026 keynote, Google showcased a major AI-powered transformation of Search. Powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash, the upgraded experience aims to make Search more conversational, context-aware, and proactive. Rather than simply showing webpages, Google wants Search to evolve into an intelligent assistant capable of handling tasks, organising information, and helping users behind the scenes. Here's everything Google announced and how these new AI features could completely change the way people browse the internet.

Gemini 3.5 Flash Supercharges the Search Experience

At the centre of this overhaul is Gemini 3.5 Flash, Google's latest lightweight AI model built for speed and responsiveness. During the keynote, Google explained that the upgraded model can process complex queries faster while delivering more natural conversational responses.

The search interface itself is changing. Rather than a simple text box, Search now expands dynamically across the screen and provides contextual suggestions as users type, helping refine questions before they are submitted.

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Google is also moving beyond traditional text-based searching. Users can now search using images, videos, documents, and even active Chrome tabs. During the keynote, Search maintained conversational memory, allowing users to ask follow-up questions naturally without repeating the entire context.

The overall experience feels far more fluid and human compared with the traditional “search-and-click” workflow people have used for years.

Autonomous Search Agents Take Over Background Tasks

One of the most ambitious features announced at Google I/O 2026 was the introduction of autonomous Search Agents. These AI-powered agents are designed to handle repetitive online tasks independently in the background.

Rather than constantly refreshing websites for updates, users can assign agents to monitor apartment listings, track concert tickets, or watch for limited-edition sneaker drops. When new information appears online, the AI can immediately notify the user.

Google also showcased how these agents may help with real-world services. According to the keynote demonstrations, Search Agents could contact local businesses directly to book appointments for services such as salon visits, plumbing repairs, or pet grooming. Instead of waiting on hold or manually checking availability, users could let the AI handle the entire process.

This represents a major shift in how Search functions, transforming it from a passive information tool into one capable of actively completing tasks on users' behalf.

Visualising Complex Answers with Smart Coding

Google is also rethinking how complex information is presented in Search results. Rather than simply directing users to external websites, the company demonstrated how Search can generate interactive tools and visual explanations directly within the interface.

Using automatically generated code behind the scenes, Search can create charts, graphs, simulations, and custom visual models tailored to specific questions. During the keynote, Google positioned this as a way to make difficult topics easier to understand without forcing users to jump between multiple webpages.

Search is also becoming more useful for long-term planning and organisation. Google showed examples of AI-generated dashboards and trackers that could help users manage projects such as moving homes, planning weddings, or budgeting expenses. These dashboards can continuously update with real-time information pulled from the web, reducing the amount of manual tracking users need to do.

Deep Personalisation Through App Connection

Personalisation is another major focus of Google's AI-powered Search overhaul. During the keynote, the company announced that Search will be able to securely connect to services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Photos to better understand personal context.

This integration enables Search to deliver results tailored to each user's needs. For example, users could ask Search to locate specific memories in their photo library, summarise details buried in old email threads, or retrieve important scheduling information directly from their calendar.

Google says these connections are designed to make Search feel less generic and more personally useful in everyday life.

Based on everything revealed during the Google I/O 2026 keynote, Google appears to be redefining what a search engine can do. Instead of simply helping users locate information online, Search is gradually becoming a system that can organise information, complete tasks, and proactively assist people behind the scenes.

If these AI features roll out as demonstrated, browsing the internet in the coming years may feel far less like manually navigating websites and far more like collaborating with an intelligent digital assistant.