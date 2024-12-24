Google Search to get a new “AI Mode” for advanced search queries- All details

Last week OpenAI revealed an AI-powered ChatGPT search for smart web browsing. Now, Google has been working on a new AI mode for Search which will provide users with a conversational interface for advanced search queries. The new AI mode interface will reportedly be similar to the Gemini AI chatbot enabling users to make searches in an advanced form. Currently, the new Google Search AI mode is in Beta and being tested within the company. Therefore, the rollout time and how the AI mode will work are yet to be officially determined by the company.

Google Search AI mode

According to The Information report, Google Search will soon have a new AI-powered feature called “AI Mode” where users can seamlessly switch to an entirely new interface that may resemble the web version of the Gemini AI chatbot. This new AI mode for Search was spotted soon after the public release of ChatGPT Search provides users with advanced web search capabilities. However, this new AI feature could be a good move for Google to make its Gemini AI chatbot more accessible to its users.

Reports suggest that Google Search will include a dedicated AI search option available at the top of search results, once activated, users can commence an in-depth search in a conversational form with the help of Gemini. The AI-generated report is expected to provide users with the required data along with links and sources for further research. Users can also ask follow-up questions for additional information and knowledge.

While Google Search highly relies on text commands, the new AI mode will reportedly support both text and voice-based prompts providing users with the flexibility to access a hands-free experience.

In recent months, Google has been running way behind the AI curve in comparison to OpenAI's success. The AI-based startup has drastically attracted several users to its platform with new and advanced features, putting Google in a rush to catch up with new innovations. Now, as we enter the new year, Google may have several new features and AI roadmap planned for the year. Therefore, we may have to wait and see what's coming.