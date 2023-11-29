Icon
Google Slides presentation recording feature rolling out; Know how it will work

Google Slides presentation recording, a built-in one, is rolling out soon! Know how the feature will work.

By: HT TECH
Nov 29 2023
Google Slides was launched in the year 2012 as part of its tools suite. It also enabled users to store and share their presentations across Google servers easily. Over the years, this Google tool has been through significant changes with new features and functionalities to meet users' demands. Now, Google Slide may introduce a new feature that is expected to come with built-in presentation recording. With the name, you can easily understand that the feature is related to recording presentations on the platform, but how? Know more about the upcoming built-in Google Slides presentation recording feature here.

About Google Slides presentation recording feature

According to a 9To5Google report, Google Slides will allow users to record themselves while they are presenting within the tool. Google Slides users had to do with third-party recording services till now. The Google Slides built-in presentation recordings will be saved in the Google Drive storage for easy access and sharing.

To start recording a presentation, users will just have to press the “Rec” button on the top right corner of the screen. The Google presentation recording will allow a 30-minute session each. The presentation recording can be shared or deleted as per user preference. The source reported that to use the Google built-in presentation recording feature, users will be directed to a different recording studio interface which will enable them to explore recording options. The interface will also consist of a bottom toolbar which allow users to set their camera and microphone setting. After recording your session, you can simply tap on the save to drive button.

Also read: Google Messages has added Ultra HDR image support in RCS chats; but there is a catch

Note that the presentation recording feature will only work on Chrome desktops and not on mobile phones. Additionally, to have access to the feature, users must have their accounts in Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and Education Plus tools.

It is reported that the new Google Slides feature will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks, however, no specific date was revealed.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 11:53 IST
