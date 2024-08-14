Google takes a ‘dig’ at Apple Intelligence at the Pixel 9 series launch event, touts Gemini AI features

Google launched the much-awaited Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event on August 13. While Google showcased its latest flagship phones and AI features, it also used the launch event to take an indirect dig at Apple Intelligence that is slated to make its debut with the upcoming iOS 18 update. All Pixel 9 series phones come integrated with Google's Gemini AI technology and while introducing the features, the tech giant pinched the nerve of its biggest rival.

How Google took indirect jibe at Apple

To recall, Apple faced heavy scrutiny after it revealed that its AI features will be depending on OpenAI's ChatGPT for several functions like generating text from scratch or generating photorealistic content or handling requests like generating meal recipes.

On the other hand, Google claims that Gemini is capable enough to answer complex queries and it does not hand off tasks to another AI service. “Gemini is deeply integrated with Google apps and Android and can handle complex queries without hand-off to third-party AI providers you may not know or trust.” Google said during the launch event, taking an indirect dig at Apple's plan to add ChatGPT integration to Siri.

Apple may soon get help from Google Gemini

It is worth noting that ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence is entirely optional. When Siri is not able to hand a user's request, it will ask for permission to hand it over to ChatGPT. If rumours are to be believed, Apple may also bring Gemini integration to the ‌iPhone‌. This will give iPhone users the option to choose their preferred AI service. No information related to this partnership has been hinted by any of the tech giants so we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.



