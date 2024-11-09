Google testing new 'Activity' tab to streamline search history and manage saved items across devices

The Google app is rolling out a new feature called the "Activity" tab, designed to replace the current "Saved" tab. This addition allows users to manage their search history and access saved items from both Chrome and the Google app in one place.

Central Hub for Saved Items and History

Currently, the feature is being tested, and not all users have access to it. The "Activity" tab will serve as a central hub where users can view and manage their saved content, while also offering access to search history across both the Google app and Chrome browser.

Unlike a simple web-based interface, the "Activity" tab provides a more integrated and native experience within the app. It allows users to interact with their browsing and search history, offering options to save, share, or delete individual items. This feature is expected to streamline the process of organizing and managing search activities across Google services.

Reports indicate that the feature has been in development for approximately two months. The current rollout appears to be part of an initial testing phase, with plans for a wider global rollout in the coming weeks. Users may not have to wait long before they can access this feature.

The new tab has been spotted in Google app version 15.44.25.29.arm64 on a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 15. No additional configurations are required to enable it. However, it is still unavailable to most users at this stage.

User Reports and Availability

Screenshots and a video of the new tab were shared by a user named Andrey (via Android Authority), who first noticed the feature on his Pixel 7 Pro. The "Activity" tab was visible without any special configurations. As of now, the feature has not appeared on other devices, such as the Pixel 8 Pro, running the latest version of the app.