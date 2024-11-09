Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google testing new 'Activity' tab to streamline search history and manage saved items across devices

Google testing new 'Activity' tab to streamline search history and manage saved items across devices

Google is testing a new "Activity" tab in its app, aiming to simplify access to search history and saved items across both Chrome and the Google app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 first impression: An AI-packed smartphone with impressive upgrades
Google
1/5 Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series with four models. I got the chance to experience the standard Pixel 9 smartphone and here’s my first impression. This year Google has integrated some design changes with a new camera module. From the design perspective, Pixel 9 is an iPhone look-alike if you do not pay attention to the camera module. However, Pixel 9 feels good in hand and it is quite compact.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google
2/5 The display of Pixel 9 is slightly bigger than last year, however, I did not feel much of a difference in terms of size. However, the visuals of the smartphone are quite pleasing and impressive as I am thoroughly enjoying watching OTT content. Furthermore, the brightness has also been improved from 2000nits to 2700nits which has been working well during direct sunlight conditions.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google
3/5 Since Pixel smartphones are known for their camera performance. Over the past few days, I have been experimenting with several aspects of Pixel 9’s camera performance. While it is capturing promising daylight images, I noticed some saturation when capturing images in low-light conditions. However, Pixel 9’s portrait mode captured top-notch images as I tried to do some gadget photography.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google
4/5 What’s impressive about Pixel 9 is that, it offers plenty of AI features. I have been experimenting with several AI-powered features such as AI wallpaper, Magic Eraser, and Pixel Studio, and so far it is providing promising responses. While there is more to explore, I find the smartphone amusing as I am a first-time Pixel user. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google
5/5 Another thing which I noticed about the Pixel 9 is that it offers quite a decent battery life despite featuring a 4700mAh battery. The smartphone almost lasts up to a day with a single charge which is convincing. On the other hand, the charging speed is also decent as it takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge the device. If you are wondering about the performance then, the full review of the smartphone will come soon.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google
icon View all Images
Google is testing a new "Activity" tab in its app to manage search history and saved items. (Pexels)

The Google app is rolling out a new feature called the "Activity" tab, designed to replace the current "Saved" tab. This addition allows users to manage their search history and access saved items from both Chrome and the Google app in one place.

Central Hub for Saved Items and History

Currently, the feature is being tested, and not all users have access to it. The "Activity" tab will serve as a central hub where users can view and manage their saved content, while also offering access to search history across both the Google app and Chrome browser.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Hyderabad government's website hacked, redirected users to betting site amid growing cybersecurity concerns- Details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Unlike a simple web-based interface, the "Activity" tab provides a more integrated and native experience within the app. It allows users to interact with their browsing and search history, offering options to save, share, or delete individual items. This feature is expected to streamline the process of organizing and managing search activities across Google services.

Also read: Inflight internet takes off: Connecting travelers at 35,000 feet

Reports indicate that the feature has been in development for approximately two months. The current rollout appears to be part of an initial testing phase, with plans for a wider global rollout in the coming weeks. Users may not have to wait long before they can access this feature.

The new tab has been spotted in Google app version 15.44.25.29.arm64 on a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 15. No additional configurations are required to enable it. However, it is still unavailable to most users at this stage.

Also read: Netflix rolls out new ‘Moments' feature to let fans capture and share iconic scenes like never before

User Reports and Availability

Screenshots and a video of the new tab were shared by a user named Andrey (via Android Authority), who first noticed the feature on his Pixel 7 Pro. The "Activity" tab was visible without any special configurations. As of now, the feature has not appeared on other devices, such as the Pixel 8 Pro, running the latest version of the app.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far
ps5 pro

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets