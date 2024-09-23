Google to explore more opportunities of AI in India: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on transforming India with his digital vision and he is exploring the ways in which Artificial Intelligence can benefit the people of India.

Google CEO shared his views after interacting with PM Modi at a roundtable interaction in New York on Sunday. The PM who is on a three-day US visit met with CEOs of technology companies.

"The Prime Minister has been focused on transforming India with his Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, design in India. We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India," Pichai said after the meeting.

The Google CEO also highlighted that PM Modi urged the tech CEOs to explore the application opportunities of artificial intelligence in various fields like healthcare, education etc. and how India can benefit from the emerging technology AI.

"He is really thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of India. He challenged us to think about applications in healthcare, education, and agriculture, and he's also thinking about the infrastructure of India, the data centres, power, energy and an investing to make sure India can transition and we are proud to be partnering with India," Pichai said.

Pichai also shared that Google is heavily investing in AI and it is partnering with Indian government bodies also to explore more opportunities for AI in India.

"We are robustly investing in AI in India and we look forward to doing more. We have several programs in partnership with MeiTy (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), the Agriculture and Health ministries, and the Central and State governments and we look forward to doing more in India," Pichai said.

Sharing the PM Modi's vision on AI, Pichai stated that PM Modi has a clear vision in terms of the opportunity that AI will create. He added that PM Modi wants to make sure that the AI will benefit the people of India.

"He has a clear vision both in terms of the opportunity that AI will create. But he wants to make sure ultimately AI is there to benefit the people of India and he has a clear vision that it should all be in the service of people of India. He's challenging us to do more" added Pichai.



