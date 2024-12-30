Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google to focus on ‘Scaling Gemini’ for consumers in 2025, new AI features expected

Google to focus on ‘Scaling Gemini’ for consumers in 2025, new AI features expected

Google to introduce new AI features during the first half of 2025, here’s what the tech giant has planned for the upcoming year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 10:28 IST
The year 2024 was a bumpy ride for Google as it faced several backlashes for AI hallucination and now it's at war to maintain its Search dominance. As it heads towards 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hosted a 2025 strategy meeting during which he discussed new challenges, future plans and improving Gemini on the consumer front. Reportedly, Google has all its focuses on “Scaling Gemini” which will likely include new AI features and capabilities for the chatbot. Know more about Google's 2025 plans. 

Also read: Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

About Google's 2025 strategy meeting

According to a CNBC report, Pichai hosted a 2025 strategy meeting with employees during which he discussed how the upcoming year would be challenging due to growing competition, regulatory issues, and others. However, the main highlight of the meeting was bringing improvements to its AI services and introducing new AI features. In 2025, the Gemini app and its services will be the main focus of the company. Pichai said, “With the Gemini app, there is strong momentum, particularly over the last few months. But we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well.” He further added, “Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year.”

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Gemini AI image generator gets new editing features for better customisation

Google expects the Gemini app to become a first-party application with the aim to gain at least half a billion monthly users. Reportedly, we may see some crucial AI features released during the first half of 2025. Since Google has its hands full with Project Astra, we may finally see the Vision capabilities of Gemini Live in the upcoming months. Additionally, Google has also announced the Gemini 2.0 model, which brings advanced AI capabilities to the app.

These plans make sense since OpenAI has made some crucial changes this year with new features, AI tools, and new advanced AI models, putting other companies at the forefront to catch up with the advancements. Now, we simply have to keep an eye on new developments and upgrades coming to the Gemini app and how Google plans to make its AI services better than ever.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 10:28 IST
