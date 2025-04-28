Google to introduce UWB support for Android Find My Device with 4x speed boost: Report

Google is set to introduce a key update to its Android Find My Device network, which promises to give faster and more precise tracking. According to the company, the network can now locate lost items four times faster than when it first launched. This improvement follows last year's significant update that enhanced third-party tracker support and offline location access, and it appears another important feature is on the horizon.

UWB Technology Coming Soon

Android product manager Angela Hsiao revealed in an interview with The Verge that ultra-wideband (UWB) technology will soon be added to Find My Device. UWB will allow users to track lost devices with greater accuracy, much like how Apple's ecosystem works with AirTags. With UWB support, users will be able to pinpoint the exact location of a device, such as finding it behind a couch rather than just in a room. Currently, only the Moto Tag tracker supports UWB on the Android network, but several Android phones, including the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro, already feature the technology.

Google I/O

Recent code updates within Find My Device hinted at the upcoming addition of UWB, which signals that the feature's launch is imminent. The feature could potentially be highlighted during Google I/O 2025, which is scheduled to take place on May 20. Google has not confirmed the exact date for the UWB rollout, but it seems that it will be available soon.

According to the reports by The Verge also suggests that the Find My Device network is already performing comparably to Apple's tracking system in areas with high gadget traffic. However, in more remote locations, the tracking accuracy and coverage are less reliable, with results varying depending on the type of tracker and location. While Google does not yet offer its own version of the Apple AirTags, rumours indicate that such a product might be in development.

Hsiao noted that Google's internal testing shows that the network is now able to locate items around four times faster than before, thanks to the improvements introduced in the 2024 update. While it's not yet on par with Apple's system, Google continues to enhance the network's performance. To use UWB effectively, users will need a compatible phone, and many of the latest Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro, now support the technology.