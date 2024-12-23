Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google TV adds over 170 free channels, including holiday specials, just in time for festivities

Google TV adds over 170 free channels, including holiday specials, just in time for festivities

Google TV is enhancing its free channel offerings just in time for the holidays, bringing over 170 live-streaming channels to users across the U.S.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 12:35 IST
Icon
AKAI 4K QLED Google TV series launched; check price, specs and features
Google TV
1/6 1. AKAI India introduces what it refers to as "the future of home entertainment" with the new AKAI 4K QLED Google TV series, available in sizes ranging from 109cm to 165cm. Priced at a competitive Rs. 24,999 at Reliance Digital, this TV combines cutting-edge visual technology, sleek design, and promises exceptional performance.
image caption
2/6 2. Akai QLED TV offers 4K resolution, vibrant colors and sharp imagery for a lifelike viewing experience. Quantum Dot technology enhances brightness and widens the color spectrum, making every frame a masterpiece.
image caption
3/6 3. The AKAI TV also offers HDR HLG, which ensures dynamic contrast and extended brightness range. From deepest shadows to brightest highlights, every detail is accentuated, providing a captivating visual experience. 
image caption
4/6 4. The AKAI QLED TV boasts a bezel-less slim design that not only enhances your living space but also complements its advanced technology. A perfect fusion of aesthetics and performance.
image caption
5/6 5. AKAI promises a cinematic audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. The Akai QLED TV also touts rich, immersive sound and visuals, enhancing overall viewing pleasure.
image caption
6/6 6. The Google TV capabilities on this AKAI TV keep you connected with a range of features. Seamlessly stream content, connect with other Google devices, and control your TV with voice commands, offering convenience at your fingertips.
Google TV
icon View all Images
Google TV is now offering more than 170 free channels, as well as festive and diverse content. (Google)

Google TV has significantly expanded its free channel selection, now offering more than 170 live-streaming channels in time for the holidays. This marks a major milestone after the service surpassed 150 channels earlier this year.

The Google TV Freeplay feature allows users to access free, ad-supported live channels on new Google TV devices. However, this feature is only available in the United States. Initially, Freeplay launched with around 80 channels, and the platform has steadily expanded its offerings throughout 2024.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As of November, the total number of channels available in Freeplay reached nearly 160, and now Google TV has added over a dozen more. New channels include a variety of content for the holiday season, such as Designated Survivor and The Great Christmas Light Fight. Other recent additions include:

  • Best of Dr. Phil
  • Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel
  • Xumo Free Holiday Classics
  • Xumo Christian Christmas
  • Continuum
  • Z Nation
  • The Design Network
  • Filmrise: Classic TV
  • UFC
  • Unbeaten
  • Big 12 Studios
  • Waypoint TV
  • PursuitUP

Also read: Stay ahead of holiday scams: Visa shares 10 essential tips for secure shopping this season

In addition to these, several Stingray music channels have been updated to offer festive tunes for the holiday season:

  • Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits
  • Stingray Soul Storm Christmas
  • Stingray Hot Country Christmas

According to a 9to5Google report, these additions bring the total number of available channels to 171. However, some of these channels, particularly those focused on holiday content, may only be available for a limited time. At the same time, Google removed Motortrend Fast TV from the lineup, further indicating that content updates will continue throughout 2025.

Also read: These iPhones will get the iOS 19 update in 2025, report says, but there's a caveat

Outside of Freeplay, users can access over 1,100 additional free channels through Google's partnerships with services like Plex, PlutoTV, and others. However, these require users to download extra apps.

Despite these additions, the updated Freeplay app is still missing from many devices after a rollback in November due to crashing issues, except for the Google TV Streamer.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 12:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses
Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets