Icon
Home Tech News Google unleashes NotebookLM AI, transforms note-taking with innovative features

Google unleashes NotebookLM AI, transforms note-taking with innovative features

Google launches NotebookLM, an AI-infused note-taking app in the US. Enhanced with Gemini Pro AI, it transforms notes and offers intelligent suggestions for users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 18:29 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 Pro gets Gemini Nano AI update: Here are the benefits you will get now
Google
1/6 The Google Pixel 8 Pro, recognised as one of the first smartphones with AI capabilities, is now undergoing a significant makeover. Google has rolled out a software update to introduce Gemini Nano AI, a variant of Google's latest Large Language Model (LLM), to enhance the flagship device. Nano AI is the lightest version.  (Google)
image caption
2/6 Gemini Nano Unveiled: Gemini Nano is part of the Google Gemini 1.0 family, tailored specifically for mobile devices. The higher versions of Gemini AI are Gemini Pro and the upcoming Gemini Ultra. Nano supports Google's scalability initiative is evident in their new model lineup. (Google)
image caption
3/6 Pixel Feature Drops: The software update not only introduces Gemini Nano but also brings forth a series of Pixel enhancements, improving the functionality and user experience of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Summarise In Recorder: Google Pixel 8 Pro users now benefit from the Summarise feature in the Recorder app. This innovative function allows users to obtain summaries of recorded conversations, interviews, and presentations without the need for a network connection. (Google )
image caption
5/6 Smart Reply in Gboard: Gemini Nano brings Smart Reply to Gboard for Pixel 8 Pro users, currently available in developer preview. Initially applicable in apps like WhatsApp, this feature provides high-quality response suggestions. It's important to note that this functionality is exclusively accessible to English language users. (HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Enhanced Video Capabilities and Photo Unblur: Beyond Gemini AI features, Pixel 8 Pro introduces the 'Video Boost' feature, utilising computational photography models to enhance normal-looking videos. This includes adjustments to colour, lighting, stabilisation, and grain, along with the addition of Night Sight for low-light videos. Furthermore, Photo Unblur receives an update, enabling users to sharpen images of pets, ensuring clearer and more vibrant photos of dogs and cats. (HT Tech)
Google
icon View all Images
Google's NotebookLM AI is a note-taking app that is now accessible to all in the US. (Google)

Google has opened the gates for all users in the United States to harness the power of NotebookLM AI, an innovative note-taking app infused with a robust large language model. This move comes after the app's initial unveiling at the I/O conference in May, followed by a testing phase with a select group of users under the codename "Project Tailwind." NotebookLM sets itself apart by tapping into a specialised dataset, allowing users to extract information precisely tailored to their needs. For instance, it can be a valuable ally in crafting papers by drawing insights exclusively from a designated set of PDFs. Yes, it will provide answers only by looking at the dataset that you provide and nothing else.

Elevating Document Understanding with Gemini Pro AI Model

In its latest update, NotebookLM introduces enhancements that leverage Google's Gemini Pro AI model, aiming to elevate document comprehension and reasoning. Beyond its existing capabilities of summarising imported documents and generating key points, the app now empowers users to seamlessly transform their notes into diverse document formats. When selecting the desired notes, NotebookLM suggests formats like outlines or study guides, streamlining the transformation process.

Notably, users have the flexibility to dictate the format in which they want their notes transformed, whether it's an email, script outline, newsletter, or any other preferred style, as highlighted by Google.

Furthermore, NotebookLM is becoming more intuitive by offering suggested actions based on users' activities within the app. For instance, while writing a note, the app may automatically provide tools to refine prose or suggest related ideas from sources based on the content just created.

Additional features enrich the user experience, allowing users to save valuable responses from NotebookLM as notes, share notes with collaborators, and fine-tune the AI's focus on specific sources during interactions.

More Sources, More Words

Google has also expanded the app's capabilities, allowing users to include up to 20 sources in a notebook, with each source accommodating up to 200,000 words. This opens up new possibilities for users to curate comprehensive and detailed collections of information.

The nationwide availability of NotebookLM for all users aged 18 and older in the United States aligns with Google's commitment to democratising access to advanced AI tools. This significant expansion follows closely on the heels of Google's introduction of Gemini, its GPT-4 competitor, showcasing the tech giant's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 18:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon