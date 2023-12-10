Google unleashes NotebookLM AI, transforms note-taking with innovative features

Google has opened the gates for all users in the United States to harness the power of NotebookLM AI, an innovative note-taking app infused with a robust large language model. This move comes after the app's initial unveiling at the I/O conference in May, followed by a testing phase with a select group of users under the codename "Project Tailwind." NotebookLM sets itself apart by tapping into a specialised dataset, allowing users to extract information precisely tailored to their needs. For instance, it can be a valuable ally in crafting papers by drawing insights exclusively from a designated set of PDFs. Yes, it will provide answers only by looking at the dataset that you provide and nothing else.

Elevating Document Understanding with Gemini Pro AI Model

In its latest update, NotebookLM introduces enhancements that leverage Google's Gemini Pro AI model, aiming to elevate document comprehension and reasoning. Beyond its existing capabilities of summarising imported documents and generating key points, the app now empowers users to seamlessly transform their notes into diverse document formats. When selecting the desired notes, NotebookLM suggests formats like outlines or study guides, streamlining the transformation process.

Notably, users have the flexibility to dictate the format in which they want their notes transformed, whether it's an email, script outline, newsletter, or any other preferred style, as highlighted by Google.

Furthermore, NotebookLM is becoming more intuitive by offering suggested actions based on users' activities within the app. For instance, while writing a note, the app may automatically provide tools to refine prose or suggest related ideas from sources based on the content just created.

Additional features enrich the user experience, allowing users to save valuable responses from NotebookLM as notes, share notes with collaborators, and fine-tune the AI's focus on specific sources during interactions.

More Sources, More Words

Google has also expanded the app's capabilities, allowing users to include up to 20 sources in a notebook, with each source accommodating up to 200,000 words. This opens up new possibilities for users to curate comprehensive and detailed collections of information.

The nationwide availability of NotebookLM for all users aged 18 and older in the United States aligns with Google's commitment to democratising access to advanced AI tools. This significant expansion follows closely on the heels of Google's introduction of Gemini, its GPT-4 competitor, showcasing the tech giant's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.