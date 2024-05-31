Google unveils 7 new Android features: From message editing, instant hotspot to digital car keys and more
Google introduces seven new features for Android users, including message editing, instant hotspot, emoji combos, and digital car keys. These updates aim to enhance convenience and functionality for Android users.
Google has recently announced a slew of exciting updates for Android users, aiming to enhance their messaging experience and streamline everyday tasks. From text editing capabilities to digital car keys, here's what's in store for Android enthusiasts:
1. Message Editing: Correct Mistakes with Ease
Say goodbye to those embarrassing typos! Google has introduced a long-awaited feature that allows users to edit RCS messages in Google Messages. Simply tap and hold on a message to correct errors or add new text within 15 minutes of sending.
2. Instant Hotspot: Connect Effortlessly
Connecting your Android tablet or Chromebook to your smartphone's hotspot is about to get a whole lot easier. With the upcoming instant hotspot feature, users can establish a connection with a single tap, eliminating the hassle of entering passwords.
3. Emoji Kitchen Combos: Spice Up Conversations
Get ready to spice up your conversations with new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations. Google promises a fresh batch of festive emoji remixes, perfect for sharing via Gboard.
4. Google Home Favourites Widget: Manage Smart Devices Easily
Managing smart devices just got more convenient. Android users can now add a Google Home Favourites widget to their home screen, allowing quick access to frequently used devices for tasks like adjusting room temperature or controlling lights.
5. Google Home Favourites Tile on Wear OS: Wear OS smartwatch users can now personalise their experience with the addition of Google Home favourites directly on their watch face. This feature enables seamless control over smart home devices right from your wrist.
6. Google Wallet Enhancement: Wallet users in Germany and the US are in for a treat. Google has announced the ability to make payments with PayPal directly from a Wear OS watch, adding convenience to the mobile payment experience.
7. Digital Car Keys: Unlock a new level of convenience with digital car keys. Google has introduced this feature for select MINI models, with plans to expand to Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles soon. Users can now lock, unlock, or even start their car with their smartphone, and easily share access with friends and family.
With these exciting updates on the horizon, Android users have plenty to look forward to as Google continues to innovate and enhance the user experience across its ecosystem.
