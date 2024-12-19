Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google warns against these holiday scams: Know what is it and how to stay vigilant

As the holiday season approaches, scammers are getting creative. Google warns against common holiday scams targeting travellers and online shoppers, here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 17:44 IST
Holiday scams
Google warns users about three common holiday scams to avoid as the festive season approaches.

With the holiday season approaching, many people are planning vacations and taking time off after a busy year. However, the festive season also sees an increase in scams targeting travellers and online shoppers. Google has raised alarms about three widespread scams that are particularly active during this period. Below, we highlight the scams to watch out for to help you avoid falling victim this season.

Google has advised Gmail users to stay alert and take extra precautions against these scams. The company emphasized that Gmail already blocks over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware attempts, with new security features cutting scam activity by 35% compared to last year. Despite these protections, users must remain vigilant. Below are some of the most common holiday scams:

1. Invoice Scams: Fraudsters send fake invoices that prompt recipients to call a number to resolve the charges. Once contacted, scammers fabricate stories and pressure victims into paying fake fees.

2. Celebrity Impersonation Scams: Scammers exploit the names of celebrities, falsely claiming endorsements or offering deals that seem too good to be true. Many people fall for these scams because they trust the celebrity's supposed involvement.

3. Extortion Scams: These scams involve threatening emails that contain personal information, such as home addresses or images. Scammers demand large sums of money, threatening to release sensitive information or cause harm unless the ransom is paid.

In addition to these scams, another concerning tactic is the QR code scam, which is circulating through delivery notices. People have reported receiving notices claiming to be from DHL, which ask them to scan a QR code to confirm or reschedule a delivery. While some notices are legitimate, experts warn that fake ones are becoming more common, putting people at risk of financial loss.

What Is the DHL QR Code Scam?

The scam begins with a fake delivery notice claiming to be from DHL, complete with a QR code and a message suggesting that recipients can rearrange their delivery by following simple steps. When users scan the code, they are redirected to a fraudulent website that asks for sensitive information, such as a Waybill number. The website may appear legitimate but is designed to steal personal details.

Scammers also send fake SMS messages that mimic official DHL communication, directing users to a website to check for "import charges." The link, however, leads to a fraudulent page that may install malware or capture personal data.

DHL has confirmed that while its official "Not Home (NH)" delivery notices are legitimate, scammers are misusing the brand to deceive customers. The company advises caution and recommends that users verify the source before interacting with any delivery notices or emails.

Stay cautious this holiday season and double-check any suspicious messages or communications before responding.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 17:44 IST
