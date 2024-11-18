Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google warns users of 5 emerging scams: How AI, crypto, and major events are targeting users

Google warns users of 5 emerging scams: How AI, crypto, and major events are targeting users

Online scams are becoming more sophisticated, with AI and new tactics. Google warns users about emerging threats and provides essential tips for staying safe online. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 12:05 IST
Icon
Ukraine war sparks horrific online donation scams! Don't do this, you will lose
image caption
1/7 From dodgy websites, fake social media accounts to dubious emails and texts - these online scammers are using all tactics to steal money from bank accounts of donors who want to give money to refugees in Ukraine. (AFP)
image caption
2/7 The Ukrainian Red Cross has identified several fake pages on Instagram, cloning those of the real NGOs and charity organisations. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/7 The experts of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have alerted the donors to be more cautious while donating money to any individual or organisations. (AFP)
online scams
4/7 Donors have to be more vigilant while making their donations directly from their debit cards, which are directly linked to bank accounts. This is a vulnerable payment method that can empty the donor's bank account. Credit card is a better option. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Beware of any mail which seems to be suspicious. Verify its authenticity. If you have any doubt then you should immediately report to NCSC or forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 If you find any dubious text messages on social media accounts asking for money for Ukrainians then ignore or delete them. (Pixabay)
image caption
7/7 Before making a donation, verify the background of the charity in as many ways as you can. Also, try and pick charities that are reputable. However, under no circumstance should you let online scams stop you from donating. The refugees need help and the same can be done in a safe manner by being just that extra bit careful. (AFP)
online scams
icon View all Images
Google warns users about five rising online scams and shares tips to stay safe from these frauds. (Pexels)

Online scams are evolving at a rapid pace, posing fresh challenges for internet users. Google's Vice President for Trust and Safety recently shared critical insights about rising cyber threats on the company's safety and security news platform. These scams, often powered by advanced technologies like AI and cloaking methods, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Here's what you need to know about the latest online threats and how to safeguard yourself.  

Five Online Scams to Watch

1. Public Figure Deepfakes

Scammers are now using AIdriven deepfake technology to create highly convincing impersonations of well-known individuals. These scams often promote fake investments, giveaways, or malicious apps, combining traditional fraud methods with advanced technology. Google warns that these campaigns exploit multiple platforms simultaneously, increasing their effectiveness.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Narayana Murthy's son left job at 749000 crore Infosys, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is now working as…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud

Cryptocurrency remains a prime target for scammers. Many fraudulent schemes promise enormous returns, often falsely endorsed by celebrities. According to Google, such scams frequently originate from organised crime groups operating in countries far from their victims.  

3. Landing Page Cloaking

To bypass detection systems, scammers use cloaking techniques to display safe content to moderators while directing users to harmful websites. This tactic helps them evade security filters and target unsuspecting users directly. Tip: Always compare the displayed URL with the actual landing page to ensure authenticity.  

Also read: Amazon job: Woman loses 1.94 lakh in a new scam- What is it and how it works

4. Cloning Apps and Websites

Cloning scams involve the creation of counterfeit apps and websites that mimic genuine brands. These fake platforms are designed to steal personal data, install malware, or trick users into making fraudulent purchases. A common example is fake customer support portals that deceive users into sharing sensitive details or paying for nonexistent services.  

5. Exploiting Major Events

Scammers exploit high profile events like elections, natural disasters, or sports tournaments to launch timely frauds. For instance, the April solar eclipse saw scams promoting fake products falsely linked to NASA. Similarly, fraudsters have used fake charities to exploit disasters, targeting individuals looking to donate.  

Also read: AQI in Delhi today: How to check on your iPhone or Android phone, step-by-step guide

Cybersecurity Tips to Staying Safe Online

  • Spot Deepfakes: Look for unnatural expressions or inconsistencies in media featuring public figures.  
  • Scrutinise Offers: Be wary of guaranteed high returns in investment schemes. If it feels too good to be true, it likely is.  
  • Verify URLs: Doublecheck website addresses for subtle errors that might indicate fraudulent activity.  
  • Enable Protection Features: Use Chrome's Enhanced Protection and Google's “About this result” tool for additional security.  
  • Donate Wisely: Rely on official or verified platforms when contributing to causes during major events.  

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can reduce your risk of falling victim to the emerging online scams.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 12:05 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Booyah Champ emote announced
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event
Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets