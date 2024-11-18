Google warns users of 5 emerging scams: How AI, crypto, and major events are targeting users

Online scams are evolving at a rapid pace, posing fresh challenges for internet users. Google's Vice President for Trust and Safety recently shared critical insights about rising cyber threats on the company's safety and security news platform. These scams, often powered by advanced technologies like AI and cloaking methods, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Here's what you need to know about the latest online threats and how to safeguard yourself.

Five Online Scams to Watch

1. Public Figure Deepfakes

Scammers are now using AIdriven deepfake technology to create highly convincing impersonations of well-known individuals. These scams often promote fake investments, giveaways, or malicious apps, combining traditional fraud methods with advanced technology. Google warns that these campaigns exploit multiple platforms simultaneously, increasing their effectiveness.

2. Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud

Cryptocurrency remains a prime target for scammers. Many fraudulent schemes promise enormous returns, often falsely endorsed by celebrities. According to Google, such scams frequently originate from organised crime groups operating in countries far from their victims.

3. Landing Page Cloaking

To bypass detection systems, scammers use cloaking techniques to display safe content to moderators while directing users to harmful websites. This tactic helps them evade security filters and target unsuspecting users directly. Tip: Always compare the displayed URL with the actual landing page to ensure authenticity.

4. Cloning Apps and Websites

Cloning scams involve the creation of counterfeit apps and websites that mimic genuine brands. These fake platforms are designed to steal personal data, install malware, or trick users into making fraudulent purchases. A common example is fake customer support portals that deceive users into sharing sensitive details or paying for nonexistent services.

5. Exploiting Major Events

Scammers exploit high profile events like elections, natural disasters, or sports tournaments to launch timely frauds. For instance, the April solar eclipse saw scams promoting fake products falsely linked to NASA. Similarly, fraudsters have used fake charities to exploit disasters, targeting individuals looking to donate.

Cybersecurity Tips to Staying Safe Online

Spot Deepfakes: Look for unnatural expressions or inconsistencies in media featuring public figures.

Look for unnatural expressions or inconsistencies in media featuring public figures. Scrutinise Offers: Be wary of guaranteed high returns in investment schemes. If it feels too good to be true, it likely is.

Be wary of guaranteed high returns in investment schemes. If it feels too good to be true, it likely is. Verify URLs: Doublecheck website addresses for subtle errors that might indicate fraudulent activity.

Doublecheck website addresses for subtle errors that might indicate fraudulent activity. Enable Protection Features: Use Chrome's Enhanced Protection and Google's “About this result” tool for additional security.

Use Chrome's Enhanced Protection and Google's “About this result” tool for additional security. Donate Wisely: Rely on official or verified platforms when contributing to causes during major events.

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can reduce your risk of falling victim to the emerging online scams.