    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Google Will Join the AI Wars, Pitting LaMDA Against ChatGPT

    Google Will Join the AI Wars, Pitting LaMDA Against ChatGPT

    Amid lackluster results, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is jumping into the fight

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 08:00 IST
    Top Fun Apps of 2022 on Google Play for Android phones
    Nothing Phone (1)
    1/4 Google has just released the list of the most fun apps that were released earlier in 2022. There were lots of entries into this category but the jury of Google Play picked out these three apps that should make it fun for everyone having an Android smartphone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/4 Dream by WOMBO - AI Art Tool -- You can type in whatever you want to create into a painting. Be it an “Alien Space Station”, “City Sunset”, “Rainbow Forest” or anything else you can imagine, you can create a billion paintings directly from your imagination.
    image caption
    3/4 Turnip - Talk, chat and stream is a new place to connect with friends, followers and join communities. Users can create their own community groups for friends, family and followers. Talk with them over voice chat, share large photos and videos, host watch parties or live stream your favourite games.
    image caption
    4/4 Get your groove on and break a sweat with this Dance Workout for Weight Loss app. You can follow the fitness workouts routine for beginners to burn belly fat. They also have aerobic workout programs that are perfect for weight loss, and the dance exercises are exactly what you need.
    Google
    View all Images
    Google enters the AI race with LaMDA to rival ChatGPT (Reuters)

    Of the world's large tech firms, Alphabet Inc. may be caught most deeply in the innovator's dilemma. The classic theory from Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen says large companies struggle to innovate because they fear hurting an established business. Alphabet has been in that bind for the last few months, coming under tremendous pressure to respond to ChatGPT, the OpenAI tool that could reinvent internet searching with its remarkable conversational answers to any question. But Google has to be cautious: its $150 billion search business makes money every time we click on ads and links; single, synthesized answers to queries could draw those clicks away.

    Now Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has decided he has little choice but to take that risk.

    On Thursday, as Pichai announced fourth-quarter results that narrowly missed analysts' estimates, he said that Google would make its AI-based large language model known as LaMDA available “in the coming weeks and months,” and that people could use it as “a companion to search.”

    A pledge to “focus on AI” is par for the course in Big Tech right now. Mark Zuckerberg said much the same thing this week when he described how AI would help improve Facebook's products. But Google has more street cred than perhaps anyone else when it comes to artificial intelligence. It owns DeepMind, one of the pioneers of reinforcement learning and deep learning, a cutting-edge approach to AI, and Google researchers invented the “transformer” technology that powers ChatGPT.

    Google also has LaMDA, a large-language model trained on billions of words on the public internet, just like ChatGPT's model. But there's a good chance that LaMDA is even better. It benefits from a broader array of research talent at Google and huge amounts of computing power, not to mention feedback from millions of users for constant fine-tuning. One of Google's own engineers even believed LaMDA was sentient after chatting with it.

    But the innovator's dilemma has forced Google to keep LaMDA hidden away, fearful it could cannibalize its own search results or make offensive remarks and wild mistakes. ChatGPT has become well-known for its frequent inaccuracies, and OpenAI can get away with that as a smaller company. Google, with its 3.5 billion searches per day, has no such luxury.

    The critical question now is how Google will incorporate a chatbot into search, since people aren't using ChatGPT in the same way they use Google. Consider that Google's top 10 search terms are all brand names like Facebook, YouTube and Amazon. This is because people frequently use Google to navigate to other sites. Other popular terms are often transactional, like “restaurants near me” or “Samsung Galaxy phone.” These aren't terms that you would use for ChatGPT, and they are lucrative for Google.

    Google will probably create an additional search category for something like “conversational answers,” to sit alongside images, maps and news, and this “companion” will serve the long tail of informational search queries that don't make Google much money, such as finding a recipe or looking up a historic event.

    Where it has to be extremely careful is in making sure its own version of ChatGPT doesn't become liable for bad advice. It's become second nature for people with an ailment to Google their symptoms, but if they go to the company's new search companion and get bad medical advice, that could turn into another legal headache for Google and a danger for users.

    Like it or not, Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. The news site CNET has been using AI to generate financial-advice articles (more than half of them with errors) while online influencers are encouraging people to use ChatGPT as their own automated content farm. As the web gets flooded with even more spam than before, Google's search algorithms will have work harder to rank quality content.

    The company has been scrambling to define its AI strategy, declaring an internal “code red” after ChatGPT became popular and reassigning teams to work on new AI prototypes. Pichai has even called back Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to help strategize Google's response to ChatGPT.

    But while Google previously bought other firms to help it build a powerful and lucrative ad tech stack, it can't similarly buy its way to a stronger foothold in generative AI. Pressure from antitrust regulators is growing as a lawsuit from the Department of Justice threatens to break the company up.

    The painful irony for Google now is that it faces being penalized for being both too dominant and not competitive enough. To toe that line, it must now put aside its famously cautious approach to innovating and use the expertise it has in house to meet the challenge from Microsoft-funded OpenAI. The fact that Pichai has said Google could launch its new service “in weeks” shows how much he sees ChatGPT as a threat. Google normally doesn't move this fast. It just has to be sure it doesn't stumble as it rushes out its secret weapon.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 07:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more