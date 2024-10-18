Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here’s how

Google Flights offer a range of options that help you save on travel and now, the tech giant has added another feature to your toolkit that can help get super-cheap flight tickets. When you search with Google Flights, the best options appear at the top of the results, based on a mix of price and convenience. But sometimes, there might be cheaper options available for those of you who are willing to give up some convenience for the best deal. For example, there could be a third-party booking site offering a lower price than the airline itself. Or you might be able to save by flying back to a different airport that's in the same city you departed from.

To help you better find these deals, Google is adding a new “Cheapest” tab on Google Flights. You can now enter your trip details and tap on “Cheapest” to show more options with even lower prices. This update is rolling out globally over the next two weeks, wherever Google Flights is available.

You may find that some of the options under the “Cheapest” tab involve more…creative itineraries, like longer layovers, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites. But for those times when cost matters more than convenience, the new tab gives you an easy way to see the lowest prices available and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make.

Whether you're scoping out next year's big vacation or planning a trip for the holidays, this upgrade should help you make the most of your travel budget. And speaking of holiday travel, our latest insights found that the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually bookable in October — so now is a great time to see what's out there and get your plans squared away.



