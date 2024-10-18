 Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here’s how | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here’s how

Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here’s how

Whether you’re scoping out next year’s big vacation or planning a trip for the holidays, this upgrade should help you make the most of your travel budget.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 13:06 IST
Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here’s how
Google is adding a new “Cheapest” tab on Google Flights. You can now enter your trip details and tap on “Cheapest” to show more options with even lower prices. (AP)

Google Flights offer a range of options that help you save on travel and now, the tech giant has added another feature to your toolkit that can help get super-cheap flight tickets. When you search with Google Flights, the best options appear at the top of the results, based on a mix of price and convenience. But sometimes, there might be cheaper options available for those of you who are willing to give up some convenience for the best deal. For example, there could be a third-party booking site offering a lower price than the airline itself. Or you might be able to save by flying back to a different airport that's in the same city you departed from.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what's new

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

To help you better find these deals, Google is adding a new “Cheapest” tab on Google Flights. You can now enter your trip details and tap on “Cheapest” to show more options with even lower prices. This update is rolling out globally over the next two weeks, wherever Google Flights is available.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

You may find that some of the options under the “Cheapest” tab involve more…creative itineraries, like longer layovers, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites. But for those times when cost matters more than convenience, the new tab gives you an easy way to see the lowest prices available and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 launch nears: Spotted on certification site with 6,365mAh battery- Details

Whether you're scoping out next year's big vacation or planning a trip for the holidays, this upgrade should help you make the most of your travel budget. And speaking of holiday travel, our latest insights found that the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually bookable in October — so now is a great time to see what's out there and get your plans squared away.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 13:06 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5g data and free subscriptions to these services ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window ios 16 release date: roll out today; know how to update and top features; check full list of iphones jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets