Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

Ever wondered how AI can turn your research into a podcast? Google’s new feature in NotebookLM converts notes into dynamic AI-generated audio discussions. Here’s what you might be interested in.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 15:40 IST
Google now turns research into AI-generated podcasts with engaging discussions using its NotebookLM app. (Pexels)

Google now offers a way to convert research into AI-generated podcasts using NotebookLM, its AI note-taking application. This new feature, Audio Overview, introduces two AI hosts that review and discuss the material you provide. They summarise information, establish connections between topics, and engage in dialogue about the research.

Transforming Research into Audio Discussions

NotebookLM already employs Google's Gemini AI model to summarise research, and this podcast feature extends that functionality into audio format. Users can test the new feature by opening a notebook in NotebookLM and selecting the “Audio Overview” option.

Also read: OpenAI in talks to raise funds at massive valuation of 12,59,651 crore

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

During a testing by The Verge, the AI-generated podcast featured a discussion on the invention of the lightbulb. The hosts talked about Thomas Edison and teamwork with a conversational tone, though their dialogue sometimes felt unnatural, as claimed by  the publication.

Limitations and Considerations for Use

While the podcasts make research more engaging, they may not suit all topics. For instance, discussing sensitive issues like cancer or war could pose challenges if the AI maintains its lighthearted tone. Additionally, the feature includes some filler content, which may not always convey information succinctly.

Also read: Google's AI model faces scrutiny from privacy watchdog that took X to court

Google acknowledges that Audio Overview is not intended to offer a comprehensive or objective view but rather a reflection of your notes. Users should also be aware of some limitations: generating the podcast can take several minutes, and the feature is only available in English. As with many AI tools, accuracy may vary.

Also read: Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what's new

How to Try the New Feature

To use the new feature, open a notebook in NotebookLM, select the Notebook guide at the bottom-right of the screen, and click “Load” under the “Audio Overview” heading. Experimenting with this tool might be an interesting way to hear how AI interprets your research.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 15:40 IST
Tags:
