Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

Google now offers a way to convert research into AI-generated podcasts using NotebookLM, its AI note-taking application. This new feature, Audio Overview, introduces two AI hosts that review and discuss the material you provide. They summarise information, establish connections between topics, and engage in dialogue about the research.

Transforming Research into Audio Discussions

NotebookLM already employs Google's Gemini AI model to summarise research, and this podcast feature extends that functionality into audio format. Users can test the new feature by opening a notebook in NotebookLM and selecting the “Audio Overview” option.

During a testing by The Verge, the AI-generated podcast featured a discussion on the invention of the lightbulb. The hosts talked about Thomas Edison and teamwork with a conversational tone, though their dialogue sometimes felt unnatural, as claimed by the publication.

Limitations and Considerations for Use

While the podcasts make research more engaging, they may not suit all topics. For instance, discussing sensitive issues like cancer or war could pose challenges if the AI maintains its lighthearted tone. Additionally, the feature includes some filler content, which may not always convey information succinctly.

Google acknowledges that Audio Overview is not intended to offer a comprehensive or objective view but rather a reflection of your notes. Users should also be aware of some limitations: generating the podcast can take several minutes, and the feature is only available in English. As with many AI tools, accuracy may vary.

How to Try the New Feature

To use the new feature, open a notebook in NotebookLM, select the Notebook guide at the bottom-right of the screen, and click “Load” under the “Audio Overview” heading. Experimenting with this tool might be an interesting way to hear how AI interprets your research.