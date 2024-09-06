If you have ever wondered whether you could see how a particular dress would fit you before purchasing it, there's good news: Google is now expanding its generative AI-powered shopping tool that allows you to try on tops for men and women to include dresses as well. This means you will be able to use Google's virtual try on tool to visualise how a particular dress would look on a range of models, spanning different sizes from XXS to XXXL. You can simply select a model that resembles your looks and size and try on the dress virtually. This will come in handy for those who like to try on dresses before buying and bridges the gap between online and offline shopping.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here's why

Google's Virtual Try On for Dresses: How It Works

Once you have selected a dress and chosen a model that looks like you, you can see how the dress would look when worn, including details like creases, wrinkles, and other fine points. Once you decide on what you want, you can head to the retailer's site to purchase it.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google says this is made possible using generative AI technology that employs a technique called diffusion. This allows Google to create high-quality images of dresses, blouses, and other tops on models. This addresses the common problem shoppers face when online shopping, as it accounts for the dress's draping, silhouette, and shape.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

Google Says This Tech Has Caught On And Customers Are Loving It

Google's virtual try-on isn't new; it was launched last year, with support for dresses being introduced now. Since then, Google reports that shoppers have spent a considerable amount of time trying dresses this way, and even notes that virtual try-on images receive about 60% more “high-quality views” compared to other pages. This encourages shoppers to visit a brand's page after virtually trying the dress. You can search for supported dresses on Google, such as SIMKHAI, and look for the “try-on” icon to get started with these virtual looks.

Also Read: Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features