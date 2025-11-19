Google's best Play Store apps and games of 2025 list is here! See which apps made the cut
Google has shared the list of the Play Store’s best apps and games of 2025. Check which app could be useful.
Each year, Google announces a roundup of the best Android apps and games, and the list for 2025 has been officially announced. The list gives people a chance to check apps that are worth downloading, and developers a valuable spotlight. The best overall app of 2025 has been won by Focus Friend by Hank Green, which helps users gain their focus and be present. On the other hand, the best overall game of 2025 title was won by Pokémon TCG Pocket, which was launched in 2024. Lastly, the best multi-device app of 2025 was won by Luminar, which is a photo editing app.
Let's have a closer look at Google Play Store's best apps and games of 2025.
Google Play Best apps of 2025
Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app
Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green
Best Everyday Essential: Wiser - 15 Minute Audio Books
Best Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning
Best for Families: ABCmouse 2: Kids Learning Game
Best for Watches: SleepisolBio: sleep, alarm
Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF
Best for Cars: SoundCloud: The Music You Love
Best for XR Headsets: Calm - Sleep, Meditate, Relax
Google Play Best games of 2025
Best Multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty
Best Pick Up & Play: Candy Crush Solitaire
Best Indie: Chants of Sennaar
Best Story: Disco Elysium
Best Ongoing: Wuthering Waves
Best on Play Pass: DREDGE
Best for Google Play Games on PC: Odin: Valhalla Rising
