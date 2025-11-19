Each year, Google announces a roundup of the best Android apps and games, and the list for 2025 has been officially announced. The list gives people a chance to check apps that are worth downloading, and developers a valuable spotlight. The best overall app of 2025 has been won by Focus Friend by Hank Green, which helps users gain their focus and be present. On the other hand, the best overall game of 2025 title was won by Pokémon TCG Pocket, which was launched in 2024. Lastly, the best multi-device app of 2025 was won by Luminar, which is a photo editing app.

Let's have a closer look at Google Play Store's best apps and games of 2025.

Google Play Best apps of 2025

Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app

Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green

Best Everyday Essential: Wiser - 15 Minute Audio Books

Best Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning

Best for Families: ABCmouse 2: Kids Learning Game

Best for Watches: SleepisolBio: sleep, alarm

Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF

Best for Cars: SoundCloud: The Music You Love

Best for XR Headsets: Calm - Sleep, Meditate, Relax

Google Play Best games of 2025

Best Multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty

Best Pick Up & Play: Candy Crush Solitaire

Best Indie: Chants of Sennaar

Best Story: Disco Elysium

Best Ongoing: Wuthering Waves

Best on Play Pass: DREDGE

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Odin: Valhalla Rising